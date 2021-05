The upcoming The Forever Purge is set to be the final big-screen entry into the horrifying franchise, and while the film was originally set to hit theaters last summer, fans have been kept in the dark about what to expect from the new narrative, though the debut of the film's first trailer also came with the release of the film's creepy first poster. The new poster keeps in the tradition of previous entries into the franchise by depicting the unsettling disguises that those who participate in the annual "Purge" have been known to adopt, but with the armed figure appearing on top of a horse, it offers a disturbing new interpretation of the concept. Check out the poster below before The Forever Purge hits theaters on July 2nd.