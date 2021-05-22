Game Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to begin taking contact but won't be ready to play against the Flyers on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Tanev appears to be trending in the right direction, but with a back-to-back on the schedule, he may be hard-pressed to slot into the lineup versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. Once cleared to play, Tanev will likely rejoin Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese on the fourth line but could also push for a spot with Jeff Carter on the third line.