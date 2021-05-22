newsbreak-logo
Game Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI

Cover picture for the articlePIT: 2 - 1 NYI: 1 - 1 The Penguins and New York Islanders play Game 4 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum. The Penguins went 6-2-0 against the Islanders in 2020-21. This year marks the first time in franchise history the Penguins won six games against the Islanders in a single season. Pittsburgh went 2-2-0 at the Coliseum in 2020-21. Going back further, the Penguins have points in nine of their last 13 regular-season visits to the Islanders home rink (7-4-2) dating back to Apr. 2, 2016.

www.nhl.com
