Game Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NYI
PIT: 2 - 1 NYI: 1 - 1 The Penguins and New York Islanders play Game 4 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum. The Penguins went 6-2-0 against the Islanders in 2020-21. This year marks the first time in franchise history the Penguins won six games against the Islanders in a single season. Pittsburgh went 2-2-0 at the Coliseum in 2020-21. Going back further, the Penguins have points in nine of their last 13 regular-season visits to the Islanders home rink (7-4-2) dating back to Apr. 2, 2016.www.nhl.com