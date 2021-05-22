newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injury-depleted Mets grab wild 12-inning win over Marlins

By Editorial Policy
sportsgrindentertainment.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Syracuse Mets aren’t just a Triple-A team anymore. After an unthinkable 16 Mets have landed on the injury list, the running joke is that the Triple-A affiliate moved its entire starting lineup to the major leagues. Well, three of those Syracuse alums earned their MLB stripes Friday by saving the Mets from what would have been a new injury designation — gut punch — and sparking a 6-5, 12-inning win at loanDepot park in Miami.

sportsgrindentertainment.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Jacob Barnes
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Cameron Maybin
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#The League#Left Field#The Syracuse Mets#Yankee#Relievers#Reliever Tommy Hunter#Starters#Major League#Lead#Miami#Negated Stroman#Pitcher Adam Cimber#Home#Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBSportsnet.ca

Mets beat Diamondbacks, deGrom leaves game with right side tightness

NEW YORK -- Winners of five straight, the New York Mets have a big test brewing:. Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Monday 5/17/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found that everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Pillar in Mets' cleanup spot Monday

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Pillar will fill in as the Mets' cleanup man with Pete Alonso hitting third in place of Michael Conforto (hamstring, injured list). numberFire’s models project Pillar for 10.7 FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBsemoball.com

DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to six. Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slams three-run homer

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
MLBwcn247.com

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits and two runs over five innings in his first victory of the season for the Marlins, who won for just the third time in nine games. Austin Barnes had an RBI double and Betts drove in another run during the second inning for the defending World Series champions, whose four-game winning streak ended.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Stroman scheduled to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (16-13, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.37 ERA, .67 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -149, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
MLBPocono Record

Mets split doubleheader after beating Cardinals in the nightcap

Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven-inning games, apparently. A day that started with video reviews and debates over mound visits ended with the Mets splitting a doubleheader. The backups came to life in the second game to lift New York to a 7-2 win over the Cardinals Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBdarnews.com

Mazeika's 2nd walkoff in 4 games lifts Mets over Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win. Baltimore led 2-1 entering the...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBNew York Post

Mets’ offense comes up empty in Game 1 loss to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — New hitting coaches, same underachieving hitters. In their first game since firing Chili Davis and Tom Slater earlier this week, stale bats remained in vogue for the Mets. That meant only two hits over seven innings and barely a pulse in a 4-1 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
MLBrotoballer.com

Return to Form: Veteran Pitchers to Believe In

We're always told that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but sometimes I think we're selling old dogs short. With increased age brings wisdom and the know-how to attack life's problems in new ways. Nowhere is that likely more the case than with MLB pitchers. Often young pitchers...
MLBHastings Tribune

Mets beat Orioles on another fielder’s choice RBI by Patrick Mazeika

NEW YORK — The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night. Dominic Smith delivered the game-tying punch in the ninth inning, an RBI single to center that scored Kevin Pillar from second, and backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked it off for the second time in five days in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Mazeika hit a grounder to first base and the throw home was late as the speedy Jonathan Villar swiped his hand across the plate for the game-winning run.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Dodgers’ eight-run second inning powers victory over Miami Marlins

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ second inning Friday night against the Miami Marlins was the relentless barrage they envision themselves producing regularly, the explosion they know they can muster at any point of any game versus any pitcher. That confidence is why their recent three-week offensive slide was so ugly, so perplexing, so frustrating.