Injury-depleted Mets grab wild 12-inning win over Marlins
The Syracuse Mets aren't just a Triple-A team anymore. After an unthinkable 16 Mets have landed on the injury list, the running joke is that the Triple-A affiliate moved its entire starting lineup to the major leagues. Well, three of those Syracuse alums earned their MLB stripes Friday by saving the Mets from what would have been a new injury designation — gut punch — and sparking a 6-5, 12-inning win at loanDepot park in Miami.