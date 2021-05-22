newsbreak-logo
Verstappen leads Ferrari pair in Monaco FP3; heavy crash for Schumacher

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen set the fastest time of final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix but Ferrari remained very strong in a session ended early by a heavy crash for Mick Schumacher. The Haas rookie crashed with four minutes remaining in FP3, losing the rear at Casino Square and hitting the barrier hard on the outside of the track. The damage was significant and the team subsequently confirmed it could not be repaired in time for qualifying, when Schumacher had previously shown pace that suggested a Q2 appearance was possible.

