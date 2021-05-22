Verstappen leads Ferrari pair in Monaco FP3; heavy crash for Schumacher

Who was the Portuguese Grand Prix’s driver of the day? Lewis Hamilton for his dazzling drive to a 97th race win, overtaking both Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas on the way, surely? The fan vote went to Sergio Pérez, fourth for Red Bull. Maybe Lando Norris’s fifth for McLaren was worthy? Or Fernando Alonso’s battling eighth place for Alpine, reminding us of just what he can do on Sunday afternoon? All fine performances, yes, but I would argue that the most fitting man would be the driver who finished 17th, two laps down: Mick Schumacher.