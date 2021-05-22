NEY vs CWS Dream11 Team Prediction New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox Major League Baseball May 23

NEY vs CWS Dream11: The New York Yankees will be up against Chicago White Fox in the upcoming fixture of the Major League Baseball campaign. Talking about the standings, the Yankees are currently in at the 3rd spot with 26 wins and 19 defeats in the AL East League. As for the Chicago White Sox, they occupy the top spot in the AL Central League with 26 wins and 17 losses. The last time the two teams met, it was the Yankees who secured a narrow win. Nevertheless, we can expect the White Sox to bounce back, and it could turn out to be an intriguing affair. With that being said, here is the NEY vs CWS Dream 11 Prediction for the upcoming contest.