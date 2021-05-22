Concacaf Champions League Semifinals Schedule Announced

In the 2020 season, the Philadelphia Union had the best home record in MLS with an unbeaten mark of 9-0-0 as they only allowed four goals throughout the year at Subaru Park. Just one year later, the Union are winless at home in MLS play with a record of 0-2-1 and have already given up five goals, one more than last season combined. The Union has only secured one out of a possible nine points in their first three home matches. If not for Kacper Przybylko‘s late goal on Wednesday night, the Union would be sitting at a record of 0-3 at home. Even with such a big home crowd advantage, the team has been underperforming and lacking in all facets of the game. It begs to ask the question, what is going wrong for the Boys in Blue at Subaru Park?