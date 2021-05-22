newsbreak-logo
Concacaf Champions League Semifinals Schedule Announced

By Sean McMenamin
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, May 20 Concacaf confirmed the schedule for the semifinals of the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. The Philadelphia Union will begin their semifinal matchup on the road at Club America on Thursday, August 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The second leg will be at Subaru Park on Wednesday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Union advanced to the semifinals of the tournament following their 4-1 aggregate win over Atlanta United including the 3-0 road victory and 1-1 tie at home.

