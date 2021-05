Breezy conditions will linger through tonight, but then begin to calm into tomorrow morning. Also tonight, a few rain showers look to move into Michiana, and will stick around through 9-10am. We will catch a break from the rain during most of tomorrow afternoon and evening. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will arrive during the overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start to drop on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s through most of next week. Another round of showers are possible on Thursday, and again on Mother’s Day. Highs next weekend will be in the lower 60s.