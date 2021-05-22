newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Letter: There is nothing wrong with demanding election transparency

By Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oukff_0a7yWO2l00

–I have had a hard time comprehending that there is something wrong with wanting, even demanding that elections be transparent and open for examination. We as taxpayers purchased the equipment, we pay for the office space, we pay the people that work in those spaces. As a taxpayer, we certainly should have access to every aspect of the election process.

Let’s be honest, there are a plethora of ways to cheat in an election; loose signature verification, dead people on our voter rolls, mass mail out ballots, etc. Cheating happens at all levels. What makes us think that it doesn’t happen in our elections? A mother in Pensacola Florida hacked the school computers to change the votes so that her daughter would win homecoming queen. What we have at stake is far greater than a high school prom. Let’s not be so naive to think that cheating never happens or that our election process is free from tampering.

An article written by Alfred Ng on Feb. 18, 2020, was explaining how an up-and-coming product, made by Microsoft named ”ElectionGuard,” was addressing the crucial concern in US democracy: the integrity of the vote. The article is quoted as stating, “With ElectionGuard, Microsoft isn’t setting out to create an unhackable vote – no one thinks that possible – but rather a vote in which hacks would be quickly noticed.”

In 2017, Amy Klobuchar U.S. Senator (D) voiced her concerns stating, “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. It is clear that a foreign adversary attempted to undermine our election-and now we are learning that as many as 39 states may have been hit by Russian hackers.”

In an “Electoral System in Crisis,” written on July 25, 2016, “The portrait of an electoral system in crisis is further supported by reports from election integrity organizations, media outlets, and individuals on social media that voting is increasingly taking place in a corrupt environment. This contextual evidence of voters purged from the rolls, registrations lost in the mail, party registrations being changed without a voters’ knowledge or intent, voters being sent incorrect ballots, a shortage of ballots, polling places being closed, discouragingly long lines in targeted precincts and states, and disturbingly large disparities between initial exit polls and official results, lends credence to the argument that if one form of fraud is already in play, another form of fraud is more plausible.”

Voter integrity is a dynamic and complex issue, but if we are to have confidence in the votes we cast, than this issue must be addressed. I applaud our three Board of Supervisors that were willing to acknowledge the issue of election integrity.

It is time to be good stewards of our voting process. It is time for us to face the possibility of election interference and fraud. Let’s not be afraid to take a closer look behind the curtain. We as taxpayers deserve complete transparency.

Hollye Parsley

Atascadero

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#2016 Election#Voter Fraud#Election Polls#Social Democracy#Mail Fraud#Russian#Board Of Supervisors#Hollye Parsley#Complete Transparency#Voter Integrity#Voting#Transparent#Incorrect Ballots#Voters#Taxpayers#Examination#Personal Opinions#Party Registrations#Initial Exit Polls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
California StatePosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

California to move ‘beyond the blueprint’ for June 15 re-opening

–On Friday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response, including an update on the “Beyond the Blueprint” framework for the state’s June 15 reopening. Beginning on June 15, all industry and business sectors listed in the current blueprint activities and business tiers chart may return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements, with limited exceptions for mega events.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

School district seeking input regarding election conversion

Under new system, residents will vote for a candidate residing in their trustee area. –Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is inviting community members to provide input into plans for converting Board of Education elections from an at-large to a by-trustee-area system. Under the current at-large system, all registered voters may vote for any board candidate within school district boundaries. Under the new system, residents will vote for a single candidate residing in their newly drawn trustee area. The first election under the new system would be in Nov. 2022.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
San Luis Obispo County, CANew Times

Inexcusable atrocity

Anyone listening to the April 20 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting would have heard the members state their intention to ask Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein about the use of vaccine passports in our county during the May 4 meeting. And during the May 4 meeting, Borenstein was indeed asked about vaccine passports under the COVID-19 update agenda item.
California StateHuffingtonPost

California To Keep Mask Mandate For Another Month

California will maintain its current mask mandate until June 15, when the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, essentially allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove masks in most settings. In a press call on Monday, California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark...
San Luis Obispo, CAcalcoastnews.com

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in San Luis Obispo

Amid nationwide protests against Israel, demonstrators marched through downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday in a show of support for Palestinians. [KSBY]. Demonstrators called for the United States government to cut off all aid to the Israeli government and for Israel to halt its ongoing air strikes. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and signs including, “killing Palestinian children is not self-defense” and “one Holocaust doesn’t justify another.”
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
San Luis Obispo County, CANew Times

Have confidence in SLO County elections

The League of Women Voters supports making voting as easy and accessible as possible for all registered voters. We were disappointed in the May 4 decision by the SLO County Board of Supervisors to not expand vote-by-mail and early voting. We were pleased that the supervisors voted to increase funding for ballot processing equipment, high volume drop boxes, and mobile vote centers for the more remote areas of our county.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Local assemblyman’s anti-eavesdropping act passes State Assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that the Anti-Eavesdropping Act (AB 1262) passed the State Assembly. The bill, if signed into law, would prohibit smart speaker manufacturers from retaining, distributing, or selling identifiable voice recordings or transcriptions without first obtaining the user’s consent. “For years, tech giants...
San Luis Obispo, CANew Times

Organized partisans

Why is it that far-right Republicans are more organized than the rest of us?. Progressive-Dems have plenty of causes to push their desire for equality to new levels of activism. But all they seem to accomplish is protesting and talking. There was the whole controversy over Paso Robles Joint Unified...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Letter to The Editor: Vaccine Passports

Anyone listening to the Apr. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting would have heard the members state their intention to ask Dr. Penny Borenstein about the use of vaccine passports in our County during the May 4 meeting. And during the May 4 meeting, Borenstein was indeed asked about vaccine passports under the COVID Update agenda item.
Paso Robles, CANew Times

Paso Unified begins changing its board elections, lacks community input

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District approved changing its election system from at-large to by-trustee-area in 2019, a process that started with two hearings and zero input from the community thus far. Paso Unified intends to transition to by-area elections by the 2022 election cycle. Under at-large elections, candidates...