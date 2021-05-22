Prince William Reportedly "Can't Comprehend" Why Prince Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family "Under the Bus"

Prince Harry lobbed what could very well be the final grenade decimating what little connection was left between him and the Royal Family. On May 13, Harry was a guest on the Armchair Expert podcast co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. It was his second bombshell interview in a matter of weeks—following, of course, his and Duchess Meghan's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. During the course of the wide-ranging 90-minute conversation with Shepard and Padman, Harry described his life as a royal as "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo." He also said four words that could very well be the end of his relationship with his family.