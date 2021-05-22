newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why Alan Jackson ‘About Teared Up’ When He First Heard His New Song [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson is a man of few words and little outward emotion, but the country icon admits that he "about teared up" when he first heard the rough mix of "A Man Who Never Cries," one of the songs on his new album, Where Have You Gone. Jackson was in...

tasteofcountry.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Stuart Duncan
Person
Brent Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Sound Of Music#Music Producer#Angels Alcohol#Song#Singing#Keyboardist Gary Primm#Guitarist Brent Mason#Drummer Eddie Bayers#Man#Billboard#Radio#Nashville#Electric Guitars#Artists#River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musiccoloradomusic.org

THOUGHTS and PRAYERS: Alan Jackson Opens Up About Family Tragedies, Six-Year Recording Hiatus and the Joy of Making Music Again: ‘It just about made me tear up’

Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo Music | Not long ago, Alan Jackson, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, was at a crossroads both personally and professionally. In 2017, the Grand Ole Opry member, 17-time ACM Award-winner, and 16-time CMA Award-winner lost his beloved mother, Ruth Musick Jackson, and then in 2018, his son-in-law, Ben Selecman, died at age 28 after suffering severe head injuries in a boating accident. In the past, tragedy had inspired some of Jackson’s most iconic songs, like the 9/11 ballad “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”; “When I Saw You Leaving (For Nisey),” a song he wrote for his wife of 42 years, Denise, when she was diagnosed with cancer; and “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” an ode to his late father. But after the double-whammy losses of his mother and son-in-law, Jackson put plans for next album on indefinite hold, and the recordings were shelved. Two years would pass before Jackson wanted to even try making music again.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Rooted in Country: Harper Grae on Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' 'Whiskey Lullaby'

From chronicling her her difficult upbringing in "Monster" to sharing the pain of a pregnancy loss in "Still Your Mother," rising country singer-songwriter Harper Grae has always written songs straight from the heart. Grae says country songs that tell the truth -- no matter how painful -- are the songs she's been drawn to since she was a young dreamer growing up in the small town of Reeltown, Alabama.
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Alan Jackson’s New Song ‘I Can Be That Something’ Is Classic Country Goodness [Listen]

Alan Jackson stays country with "I Can Be That Something," his new song. The country legend offers the type of classic country heartbreak song that one would hear pouring out of an old fashioned jukebox in a honky-tonk. The song finds Jackson setting himself up as a shoulder to cry on for a heartbroken woman whose lover left her out of the blue, with tear-in-your-beer lyrics suggesting that love can either fill your heart with joy or make it drown in sorrow.
CelebritiesCMT

WATCH: Alan Jackson Gets Pranked in This Throwback Video

In the mid-1990s, Alan Jackson was already well on his way to becoming one of country music’s most-heralded artists ever, on the strength of hits such as “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “Wanted,” “Dallas,” “Someday,” “Home,” “Chattahoochie,” and more. Jackson had his breakthrough hit, “Here in the Real World,” in 1990. By 1995, Jackson had already notched enough radio smashes to release a 20-track Greatest Hits collection.
MusicCMT

Alan Jackson Is “Half-Retired,” But Still Picking Up “Crazy [Songwriting] Ideas” From His Kids

Alan Jackson’s forthcoming album Where Have You Gone is expected to highlight a few bittersweet notes for the veteran legend. “I just feel like [country music’s roots are] fading away,” he notes in a recent Tennessean interview. “It’s always been up and down but usually there’s just a little bit of it hanging on. Now I just feel like it’s getting further and further away, and it’s makin’ me sad,” he continues. However, for as much as his recent output is a roots reclamation project, he still saves some room for some unique “modern” inspirations.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Story Behind the Song: Caitlyn Smith (Feat. Old Dominion), ‘I Can’t’

Caitlyn Smith has lived in Nashville for about a decade now, and she's seen the city change plenty -- but she's different now, too. After the singer-songwriter found herself considering the weight of all of this change during a drive around the city, she and co-writers Ben West and Stephen Wilson turned the idea in her song "I Can't."
Newnan, GAPosted by
92.1 Big Kat

Alan Jackson Headed to His Hometown for Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Alan Jackson is headed home to Newnan, Ga., for a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area. The Where I Come From tornado benefit concert is set for June 26. Jackson's concert will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and damaging numerous others. Per a press release for the benefit concert, more than 1,700 structures were affected by the storm. The event is benefitting the Coweta Community Foundation, which is assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
Musicthecountrydaily.com

Alan Jackson’s New Album Where Have You Gone – Available Now

Alan Jackson‘s new album, Where Have you Gone – his first in 6 years – is available now!. The new project from Alan features 21 songs — 15 of them written by Alan himself, who says “Some of the greatest tracks I feel like we’ve made.”. Talking about Where Have...
CelebritiesPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Alan Jackson Opens Up About Son-in-Law’s Untimely Death: ‘I Lost Something I’d Never Had Before’

Alan Jackson is opening about the impact of his son-in-law’s death. Ben Selecman, who was married to Jackson’s eldest daughter Mattie, died in 2018 after suffering a traumatic head injury from a fall while helping a woman onto a boat in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 28 at the time of his death. The country legend was working on an album at the time that he ultimately shelved as he went through the grieving process, and Jackson admits he felt anger following Selecman’s untimely death.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Speaks Out About the Tragic Passing of His Son-in-Law

Country legend Alan Jackson finally opens up about the unfortunate passing of his son-in-law. Back in 2018, Ben Selecman, the husband of Alan Jackson’s oldest daughter, Mattie, tragically died. Upon helping a woman onto a boat in West Palm Beach, Florida, he slipped and fell on his head. The devastating blow was enough to kill him. Selecman was only 28 at the time.