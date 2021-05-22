newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Trials in NSCLC Yield Varying Results for Levels of PD-L1 Expression

By Emma Hitt Nichols, PhD
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a virtual Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Timothy F. Burns, MD, PHD, discussed the treatment of non–small cell lung cancer based on clinical trial research. During a virtual Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Timothy F. Burns, MD, PHD, assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology, and associate...

Canceronclive.com

EGFR-Mutant NSCLC Landscape Evolves Among Adjuvant Approaches and Emerging Agents

Joshua M. Bauml, MD, discusses the use of osimertinib in EGFR-mutant NSCLC, the utility of the agent as adjuvant therapy, and emerging targeted agents for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertions. The therapeutic armamentarium of EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been the subject of significant clinical research, marked...
Canceronclive.com

ADAURA Fuels Hope for Ongoing Research With EGFR TKIs in NSCLC

Missak Haigentz Jr, MD, discusses the movement of osimertinib from the metastatic to adjuvant settings and ongoing research poised to improve outcomes for patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. Research regarding how best to integrate osimertinib (Tagrisso) as treatment for patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the neoadjuvant, locally...
Canceronclive.com

Selective Kinase Inhibitors Push the Envelope in RET or NTRK Fusion–Positive NSCLC

Jose Pacheco, MD, discusses key agents that have significantly improved the care of patients with NSCLC harboring RET or NTRK fusions and efforts being made to address resistance challenges. Selective kinase inhibitors have resulted in dramatic improvements in efficacy with improved safety vs historical approaches in patients with non–small cell...
CancerMedscape News

Advanced NSCLC: Assess Early for Functional Disability

More than a third of adults with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have moderate to severe functional disability around the time of diagnosis and initiation of treatment, findings from a prospective cohort of patients suggest. "This is the most important time to intervene, because we know we have such...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Sintilimab Moves Forward With FDA Acceptance of Application in Nonsquamous NSCLC

Based on results of a phase 3 trial demonstrating the superiority of sintilimab versus placebo plus chemotherapy for nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer, the FDA considers approval of the PD-1 inhibitor injection. A biologics license application for sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy to treat patients with nonsquamous...
CancerNature.com

PD-L1 expression in gastric cancer: interchangeability of 22C3 and 28-8 pharmDx assays for responses to immunotherapy

Recent clinical trials have shown the promising therapeutic effects of pembrolizumab and nivolumab in patients with advanced gastric cancer. Currently, the programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) 22C3 pharmDx assay is the only companion diagnostic assay for assessing the safety and effectiveness of pembrolizumab. The purpose of this study was to compare 22C3 pharmDx and 28-8 pharmDx, a complementary diagnostic assay for nivolumab, in gastric cancer. In this study, 22C3 and 28-8 pharmDx assays were performed on the same formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue blocks of gastric adenocarcinoma clinical samples (n = 55). The concordance rate was evaluated using combined positive score (CPS) cutoffs of 1, 10, and 50. PD-L1 positivity with CPS ≥ 1 was 45.5% using the 22C3 pharmDx assay and 49.1% using the 28-8 pharmDx assay. At a CPS cutoff of 1, the overall percentage agreement was 96.4%. The positive and negative percentage agreements were 93.3% and 100%, respectively. All cases positive for PD-L1 using the 22C3 pharmDx assay were also positive using the 28-8 pharmDx assay. At a CPS cutoff of 10, the overall percentage agreement was 96.4%. At a CPS cutoff of 50, the two assays exhibited 100% concordance. Nonspecific cytoplasmic staining in the background tissues and tumor cells was often observed in the 28-8 pharmDx assay. When the results of the two assays were matched for response to immunotherapy, the overall response rate was higher in patients with a PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1 than in PD-L1-negative patients (22C3 pharmDx, P = 0.001; 28-8 pharmDx, P = 0.002). In conclusion, PD-L1 22C3 and 28-8 pharmDx assays were highly comparable at CPS cutoffs of 1, 10, and 50 in gastric cancer. These results provide evidence for the potential interchangeability of the two PD-L1 assays in gastric cancer.
Canceronclive.com

FDA Approves Amivantamab for EGFR Exon 20–Positive NSCLC

The FDA has approved amivantamab-vmjw as the first treatment for adult patients with non–small cell lung cancer who harbor EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA has approved amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) as the first treatment for adult patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who harbor EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Durvalumab After Chemotherapy Helps Manage Toxicities in NSCLC Treatment

Chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer can be quite toxic, however, durvalumab after chemotherapy can help manage toxicities while improving overall survival, according to the PACFIC trial. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jamie E. Chaft, MD discusses durvalumab after chemotherapy in order to reduce toxicities...
Cancerajmc.com

Ibrutinib Boosts Efficacy of CAR T-Cell Treatment in Patients with Refractory B-NHL

According to researchers, the findings suggest that receiving ibrutinib improves the activity of anti-CD19-CAR T cells. As some patients with refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) who received chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy experienced efficacy shortcomings, researchers studied whether using the treatment a second time, following ibrutinib, may salvage treatment. They found that adding the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor to CAR T-cell therapy improved efficacy.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Bardoni on the Importance of the LIBRETTO-001 Trial With Selpercatinib in RET+ NSCLC

Rodolfo Bordoni, MD, discusses the importance of the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial with selpercatinib in patients with RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD, a medical oncologist, and director of research at Georgia Cancer Specialists, discusses the importance of the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128) with selpercatinib (Retevmo) in patients with RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Lee on the Results of the REACH3 Trial in Chronic GVHD

Stephanie J. Lee, MD, MPH, discusses the results of the phase 3 REACH3 trial in chronic graft-vs-host disease. Stephanie J. Lee, MD, MPH, professor, associate director, Clinical Research Division, David and Patricia Giuliani/Oliver Press Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, research director, Long-Term Follow-Up, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, discusses the results of the phase 3 REACH3 trial (NCT03112603) in chronic graft-vs-host disease (cGVHD).
Canceronclive.com

Targeted Therapies Continue to Make Strides in Oncogene-Driven NSCLC

Andrea Saltos, MD, provides perspective on the use of targeted therapy across EGFR-, RET-, and MET-positive NSCLC. Patients with oncogene-driven non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) stand to benefit from the availability of targeted therapy in the clinic, but also in clinical trials, explained Andrea Saltos, MD, making broad molecular testing all the more essential to lung cancer care.
CancerMedscape News

NSCLC Survival on Immunotherapy Much Lower in 'Real World'

Real-world use of the immune checkpoint inhibitors for first-line treatment of advanced nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC) provides nowhere near the same survival advantage as seen in clinical trials, according to a retrospective cohort study of nearly 20,000 Medicare patients. For example, the median overall survival (OS) in the "real...
Canceronclive.com

Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Enhances Pathologic Responses in Resectable NSCLC

The addition of neoadjuvant ipilimumab to nivolumab resulted in higher rates of major pathologic response and pathologic complete response, while enhancing tumor immune cell infiltrates in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer, according to data from the phase 2 NEOSTAR trial. The addition of neoadjuvant ipilimumab (Yervoy) to nivolumab...
Cancercancernetwork.com

João Alessi, MD, on the Ability for Cancer Aneuploidy to Predict Immunotherapy Response in NSCLC

Alessi detailed his research into cancer aneuploidy and its predictive capabilities for treating patients with non–small cell lung cancer. João Alessi, MD, research clinical fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, spoke with CancerNetwork® to discuss his work presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 focusing on cancer aneuploidy scores and the potential for aneuploidy to predict immunotherapy response in a patient with non–small cell lung cancer.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Ibrutinib Plus Venetoclax Shows Favorable Efficacy and Safety Outcomes in R/R CLL

VISION/HOVON 141 (NCT03226301) is ongoing and aims to determine the feasibility MRD-guided treatment cessation and reinitiation in patients with R/R CLL. Despite the long-term efficacy of the Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ibrutinib, undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) is rarely seen. Minimal residual disease (MRD) is an important predictor of survival and long-term outcomes for R/R CLL patients treated with chemo-immunotherapy. More novel therapies and treatment options are needed for this patient population in order to reduce MRD. Venetoclax is a Bcl-2 inhibitor that in combination with a CD-20 targeting antibody has been found to increase the rate of uMRD. Early data also suggests that there is a correlation between MRD status and progression-free survival (PFS).
Canceronclive.com

Molecular Testing in Resectable NSCLC

Solange Peters, MD, PhD, reviews factors to consider for molecular testing in early stage non–small cell lung cancer and discusses the role of single-gene assays and next-generation sequencing panels. Neal Navani, MRCP, MSc, PhD: Hello and welcome everybody to this OncLive® Peer Exchange® entitled “Current Practices and Future Directions for...
Canceronclive.com

Melphalan Flufenamide Noninferior to Pomalidomide in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Melphalan flufenamide has been shown to be noninferior to pomalidomide in the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) has been shown to be noninferior to pomalidomide (Pomalyst) in the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to data from the phase 3 OCEAN trial (NCT03151811).1.