Trials in NSCLC Yield Varying Results for Levels of PD-L1 Expression

Recent clinical trials have shown the promising therapeutic effects of pembrolizumab and nivolumab in patients with advanced gastric cancer. Currently, the programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) 22C3 pharmDx assay is the only companion diagnostic assay for assessing the safety and effectiveness of pembrolizumab. The purpose of this study was to compare 22C3 pharmDx and 28-8 pharmDx, a complementary diagnostic assay for nivolumab, in gastric cancer. In this study, 22C3 and 28-8 pharmDx assays were performed on the same formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue blocks of gastric adenocarcinoma clinical samples (n = 55). The concordance rate was evaluated using combined positive score (CPS) cutoffs of 1, 10, and 50. PD-L1 positivity with CPS ≥ 1 was 45.5% using the 22C3 pharmDx assay and 49.1% using the 28-8 pharmDx assay. At a CPS cutoff of 1, the overall percentage agreement was 96.4%. The positive and negative percentage agreements were 93.3% and 100%, respectively. All cases positive for PD-L1 using the 22C3 pharmDx assay were also positive using the 28-8 pharmDx assay. At a CPS cutoff of 10, the overall percentage agreement was 96.4%. At a CPS cutoff of 50, the two assays exhibited 100% concordance. Nonspecific cytoplasmic staining in the background tissues and tumor cells was often observed in the 28-8 pharmDx assay. When the results of the two assays were matched for response to immunotherapy, the overall response rate was higher in patients with a PD-L1 CPS ≥ 1 than in PD-L1-negative patients (22C3 pharmDx, P = 0.001; 28-8 pharmDx, P = 0.002). In conclusion, PD-L1 22C3 and 28-8 pharmDx assays were highly comparable at CPS cutoffs of 1, 10, and 50 in gastric cancer. These results provide evidence for the potential interchangeability of the two PD-L1 assays in gastric cancer.