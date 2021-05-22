newsbreak-logo
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven mayor talks about the city’s progress during pandemic

The Georgia Sun
 3 days ago
Overcoming the challenges of 2020 and looking ahead to a brighter 2021 are discussed in Brookhaven’s State of the City video, now available online here and above. In the feature, Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst addresses the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the most challenging issues since the City’s founding in 2012, noting that Brookhaven was the first municipality to take action to address the onset of the pandemic, while being one of the first to create solutions for families and businesses during the pandemic and maintaining the delivery of essential government services.

