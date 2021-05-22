Devolver Digital Has Four New Titles To Reveal at the Summer Game Fest

It’s not even June and things are already heating up in the video game community. We’ve got the official return of E3 2021, and the Summer Game Fest just two days beforehand. Both events will have a who’s who of video game titans, all of which are lining up to show us what they’ve been working on the past 12 months, especially Microsoft and Bethesda. One of those studios, Devolver Digital, will be present at the Summer Game Fest and has announced that they will reveal four brand new IP’s as well as give us updates on some other upcoming titles.