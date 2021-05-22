newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Devolver Digital Has Four New Titles To Reveal at the Summer Game Fest

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not even June and things are already heating up in the video game community. We’ve got the official return of E3 2021, and the Summer Game Fest just two days beforehand. Both events will have a who’s who of video game titans, all of which are lining up to show us what they’ve been working on the past 12 months, especially Microsoft and Bethesda. One of those studios, Devolver Digital, will be present at the Summer Game Fest and has announced that they will reveal four brand new IP’s as well as give us updates on some other upcoming titles.

games.mxdwn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devolver Digital#Indie Game#Ea#E3#Digital Video#The Game Awards#Ip#Phantom Abyss#Hotline Miami#Devolver Direct#Ea Play Live#Video Game Titans#Reveal#Bethesda#Darkest Dungeon#Brand#Things#July#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

EA Play Live 2021, Devolver Digital Summer Plans Announced

The EA Play Live 2021 dates and Devolver Digital's summer plans have both been announced today, setting the stage for big game releases and all kinds of wacky antics. EA Play Live is the yearly media show for Electronic Arts to strut its stuff. Last year's show was a digital-only experience like pretty much every other major gaming event. Unfortunately, we don't yet know whether this year's EA Play Live will be a digital-only or in-person event.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

New Battlefield Game Reveal Confirmed for June

The next Battlefield game confirmed a reveal for June. Yeah, if that sounds confusing, sorry. Basically, prepare for a full reveal of the new game in June. There we go. This reveal was actually teased back in April with EA writing on its blog,. “2021 is an exciting time for...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Remedy reveals development updates for four new games

Control developer Remedy has revealed new details about their upcoming slate of games. In a Q1 2021 business report published earlier today through Remedy's official website, the developer commented on several upcoming projects, now that they're all wrapped up with Control. "The Crossfire team is finalizing the single-player operations for Smilegate’s CrossfireX and Crossfire HD. With both of these games launching in 2021, this is a significant year for Crossfire," the details begin.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Summer Game Fest 2021 Launches June 10 with a Showcase Event

Summer Game Fest 2021 launches June 10 and kicks off with a live, world premiere showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley, event organizers have announced. When Summer Game Fest 2021 launches June 10, it will begin at 11 AM Pacific / 2 PM Eastern and you’ll be able to watch it on YouTube and other various platforms. The event was previously confirmed for a general June 2021 window, alongside the all-digital E3 2021.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 schedule officially revealed

The schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2021 has been released, having narrowed just under 2,000 submissions into a lineup of 163 games that are set to be run during the event. This list is almost identical to the early schedule listing that was shown on the GDQ website a...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Summer Game Fest Returns June 10, Just Two Days Before E3 2021

As if the month of June wasn’t already crowded with E3 2021, we now have an official date for Geoff Keighly’s Summer Game Fest. The event will kick off on June 10, and will include a who’s who of video game companies and studios with a “premier showcase of announcements” similar to last years. The event’s date is also notable due to the fact that it will be just two days before E3 2021 commences. This more or less makes the Summer Game Fest an unofficial kick off to E3, but it also adds to the insanity of reveals and updates for the month of June.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Summer Game Fest will reunite the band from the Windows 95 CD

Game Awards head honcho Geoff Keighley today announced his Summer Game Fest marketing extraveganza will return on June 10th, running alongside (and egging on) the virtual E3 2021. The Summer Game Fest will kick off with a livestreamed event which includes a games showcase and a performance from Weezer, the American band known for having the music video to their song 'Buddy Holly' on the Windows 95 CD-ROM. I honestly had not expected Geoff Keighley to show support for PC gaming with such a deep cut for the dads out there. You remember Windows 95, eh?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Summer Game Fest 2021 will feature game reveals and a live performance by Weezer

Summer Game Fest 2021 has been announced with Geoff Keighley hosting and a special musical performance by Weezer. The Summer Game Fest is an all-digital, free global fan festival that will kick off this June, serving as a celebration of the future of video games. More than 30 game publishers will be attending the event, unveiling new games and updates for existing titles. This includes some of the industries biggest hitters like Activision, Epic, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Summer Game Fest kicking off in June

Welcome back, summer game announcements and fests. May 19, 2021 – This June, celebrate the future of video games with the return of Summer Game Fest, an all-digital, free global fan festival. Featuring updates for fans from more than 30 of the industry’s leading game publishers, developers and platforms, Summer Game Fest will include a lineup of original programming, publisher live stream events and more, which fans can watch for free on their streaming platform of choice.
BusinessNintendo Life

Devolver Digital Reportedly Planning To Go Public With IPO At Around £1 Billion

Will officially stop being an 'Indie' at that point, right?. Devolver Digital is one of the biggest 'Indie' video game publishers in the world, though in reality the company has been rubbing shoulders with traditional industry giants for a good while. It's much loved and admired for good reason, however, as it's become a huge success from download Indie-style releases. When you combine the company's brilliant marketing as a 'boutique game label' with its high bar in curating some of the best small games out there, it deserves immense credit.
Video GamesComicBook

Summer Game Fest 2021 to Kick Off With World Premiere Showcase and Weezer Performance

Summer Game Fest 2021 is officially set to kick off with a, well, Kick Off Live! event featuring a world premiere showcase, a live performance by Weezer, and a Days of the Devs showcase from iam8bit and Double Fine Productions. Original programming will follow throughout the month, though details on that have yet to be announced by curator Geoff Keighley. It all begins Thursday, June 10th at 2PM ET/11AM PT.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Summer Game Fest returns next month with more than 30 partners signed on

Summer Game Fest officially returns for its second year on June 10, 2021. Now that we’re less than a month away, host Geoff Keighley has teased the gaming event’s 34 partners. The virtual event will feature game announcements and news on upcoming releases, as well as a live performance from Weezer. The best part? Gaming fans can stream the event free of charge.