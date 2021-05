We have been seeing so much of Disney Cruise Line… Even though we’re nowhere near port!. Disney Springs has apparently been in the habit of featuring a lot of stuff from Disney Cruise Line. Honestly, we don’t blame them, considering cruises have not been able to operate for a very long time, and it’s unclear when they’ll be back. And, these Disney Cruise treats are taking a break from the high seas to chill at a Disney Resort that’s clearly a fan of maritime adventures.