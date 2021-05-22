newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney Gets Richer Because Others Sold Their Catalogs

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trend of veteran musicians selling their publishing rights has led to an increase in wealth for those who haven’t, The Sunday Times concluded in its annual "Rich List." Previewed before the official publication tomorrow (May 23), the British newspaper listed Paul McCartney as the richest musician in the U.K., with an increase in wealth of £20 million ($28.3 million) to £820 million ($1,160 million). Artists including U2, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and others were given a similar markup. The list of richest British rockers is available below.

ultimateclassicrock.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
John Deacon
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Barry Gibb
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ozzy
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Mark Knopfler
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Sales#World Music#Live Music#The Sunday Times#British#Universal#Warner#Sunday Times Rich Rockers#Selling#Richest British Rockers#Eye Catching Sales#Veteran Musicians#Wealth#U2#Household Names#Lucrative Part
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SONY
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities247wallst.com

Little-Known Fascinating Facts About the Beatles

John Lennon viewed the death of Beatles’ longtime manager Brian Epstein as the beginning of the breakup of the band. The Beatles nearly reunited once following their 1970 dissolution, when Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr played “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” at Eric Clapton’s wedding in 1979. John Lennon, however, was absent from the event.
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Top 10 Ringo Starr Songs Written by the Other Beatles

Warning: The below list of the Top 10 Ringo Starr Songs Written by the Other Beatles does not include his two most widely known anthems. Put simply, 1966's "Yellow Submarine" and 1967's "With a Little Help From My Friends," nostalgic through they may be, aren't the best examples of how his bandmates helped animate Starr's quirky personality. There was – and, of course, still is – something sweetly romantic about Starr but also something a little sad.
CelebritiesPosted by
Awesome 98

Paul McCartney’s Secret to Saving His Eyesight

Paul McCartney revealed the “eye yoga” he’s practiced for decades, saying it's the reason he still didn’t need glasses at the age of 78. The former Beatle said he discovered the exercises in India, where a yogi explained the reasoning to him. “He explained that your eyes are muscles whereas...
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Paul McCartney Reveals the Strange Exercise That's Kept Him Healthy at 78

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has had an incredible career, and he's still writing and performing at the age of 78. That doesn't come naturally: There's a lot that goes into maintaining a healthy lifestyle that promotes longevity. Recently, McCartney discussed a strange exercise that he's been doing for years. Both Paul and his daughter, Mary McCartney, say this one technique has helped keep a key body part healthy over the years. There's even a video of Paul demonstrating the exercise on YouTube. Read on to find out what routine this music icon swears by.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: Sharing a Paul McCartney Masterpiece: Ram Revisited

Various Artists/Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney’s Ram/Cherry Red Records. With a cast of thousands—well, at least dozens—Ram On is something of an epic as far as the undertaking is concerned, a noble attempt to replicate and pay homage to Ram, the 1971 album credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, the only effort in the Macca catalog to hold such a distinction. McCartney’s second post-Beatles outing, and the immediate predecessor to the couple’s work with Wings, it was an unabashedly elaborate offering, one flush with extravagant arrangements, complex melodies and a whimsical attitude, providing the Macs with an ideal opportunity to let loose with pure pop and an abundance of self-assured silliness. Recorded with a contingent of New York session players, it was derided by some at the time—John Lennon being one of its more prominent detractors—but given this revisit, it holds up surprisingly well some 50 year on.
MusicEffingham Radio

50 Years Ago Today Paul McCartney Releases ‘Ram’

It was 50 years ago today (May 17th, 1971), that Paul McCartney released his second solo album, the legendary fan-favorite Ram. The set was the first solo Beatles album recorded in New York City, and was co-billed to his late first wife, Linda McCartney. In celebration of the anniversary, the album has been reissued as a limited-edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing.
Yogaatchisonglobenow.com

Sir Paul McCartney practises eye yoga

Sir Paul McCartney says eye yoga has helped to improve his vision. The Beatles singer learned from a yoga instructor in India to give his eyes a workout too and has been regularly doing so, something which he thinks has aided his vision. Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table...
Entertainmentvermilioncountyfirst.com

Paul McCartney’s Docuseries Coming To Hulu On July 16th

The long-anticipated Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1, will premiere on July 16th on Hulu, according to Rolling Stone. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project's executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin To Star In New Hulu Doc Series ‘McCartney 3,2,1’

Paul McCartney will sit down with famed producer Rick Rubin in a new Hulu series, McCartney 3,2,1. Revealed on Monday, the six-part documentary series will premiere via the streaming platform on July 16th. Though McCartney and The Beatles have been the subject of countless documentaries, McCartney 3,2,1 will take on...
Yoga985theriver.com

Paul McCartney claims he doesn’t need glasses thanks to “eye yoga”

Paul McCartney once sang “You Won’t See Me,” but he WILL see YOU — because at age 78, he still doesn’t wear glasses. Why not? Eye yoga. That’s right: eye yoga. Paul and his daughter Mary McCartney appear on the latest episode of the podcast Table Manners, hosted by British singer Jessie Ware. During the discussion, Mary mentions that her dad doesn’t need glasses, and reveals that if you Google “Paul McCartney eye yoga,” you can actually find a video of the ex-Beatle demonstrating it.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Paul McCartney Sets 6-Part Documentary Series, ‘McCartney 3,2,1’

Hulu has announced an original documentary series McCartney 3,2,1, a six-episode “music event” that features “intimate and revealing examinations of musical history from two living legends, Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin.” All six episodes will premiere on July 16, 2021, on Hulu. It comes from Endeavor Content. “Never before...
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...
MusicThe Ringer

Another Day: Paul McCartney’s Once-Maligned, Now-Adored ‘Ram’ at 50

In October 1970, drummer Denny Seiwell was a sought-after New York City session musician who split his time between studios and jazz clubs. Like a lot of local session men, he used an answering service to set up his gigs. One day, the service called to give him good news and bad news: A session he was supposed to attend had been canceled, but Barry Kornfeld, a friend and folky guitarist, wanted him to do a demo. Normally, Seiwell was too busy to do demos, but because of the cancelation, he had an open slot, and he hadn’t seen Kornfeld in a while. He agreed to go.