newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Nearly good enough to eat: Austin artist Jasmine Archie takes the cake in fake foods

Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn front of Jasmine Archie in her East Austin studio was a pale pink cake with purple accents. She made semi-circles in the air with a piping bag, practicing the motion before decorating the cake with hot pink spackle. Yes, spackle. Archie is a master of cake fakery. The cakes,...

www.statesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Cake Decorating#Food Drink#Hot Cakes#Pie Boxes#Cake Boxes#Fake Cupcakes#Fake Foods#Fake Fruits#Fake Cherries#Cake Fakery#Ceramic Cakes#Pretty Shitty Cakes#Pink#Sprinkles#Strawberries#Home Decor#Refrigerator Decoration#Icing#Purple Accents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Refinery29

Eating Pasta Off Your Counter Is Good, Actually

A viral video featuring a woman serving an entire spaghetti-and-meatballs dinner on her huge, white marble kitchen island is making its rounds on the internet, and generating no small amount of outrage along the way. Captioned “ULTIMATE SPAGHETTI TRICK!!,” it seems to have originated on the Facebook page Josh and Lisa, which is created by a couple who appear to really, really want that influencer life, and who attempt to attain it by filming themselves doing practical jokes, and making questionable food creations, like bacon s’mores. (Although, honestly… those look pretty good.)
RecipesHerald-Citizen

Mighty good eating

Bacon doesn’t have to be cooked in long, flat slices. Twist it, roll it, or fold it.Bacon spirals are all the rage, according to some online sources, and they are simple to make. Preheat the oven …
Recipeslptv.org

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Mango Slushies

2 large or 3 small ripe mangoes (Ataulfo mangoes would be considered small) 1 tablespoon honey, preferably from local beekeeper. Remove skin and pit from the mangoes, Chop the flesh and put in a blender. Add juice from lime and the honey. Blend until pureed. Add chopped ice gradually until the mixture reaches desired consistency. Serve immediately. Makes 2 servings.
Recipesnaplesillustrated.com

Taking the Cake

There might be some unexpected benefits from the pandemic after all: When 11-year-old Alissa Telusca was quarantined, she devoted her time to baking at home. Her efforts morphed into. Issa’s Cake Dreams, a budding business focused on cupcakes and cakes to order. “I’m self-taught,” she says. “It all started with...
Restaurantssantaclaritamagazine.com

Live Music and Good Eats at Smokehouse On Main

Smokehouse on Main combines downhome, homemade menu items with live music and entertainment to bring that southern flair, right here in the Santa Clarita Valley. When current owner Cherie McGraham first purchased the location, she wanted to use her lifetime of experience in the restaurant industry and love for family and music to create a space where people can just come and enjoy themselves in a very welcoming environment.
RecipesPioneer Press

Recipe: Devil’s food cake with ‘wicked’ chocolate frosting

In the underworld of sweet endings, devil’s food cake treads on the dark side. Rich, moist and intensely chocolatey, it is the counterpoint to its cherubic alter-ego — the white, light and airy halo-shaped angel food cake. Both angel food and devil’s food are American in origin, but there is...
Recipescrimereads.com

Cozy Mysteries Featuring Delicious (and Doable) Recipes

Who would have thought we had to know how to cook to write mysteries? Daryl Wood Gerber and I have laughed about that many times. Fortunately, both of us were fairly decent cooks before we wrote culinary mysteries. Not chefs, mind you, just adept in the kitchen. My father, an...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org.
Recipesthriftydecorchick.com

Two ingredient pineapple angel food cake

I don’t share recipes around here often but when I do you know it’s going to be either really easy or really good or really easy and good. This two ingredient dessert is both!. I don’t have a source for this, (a friend reposted it on Facebook) so I don’t...
Miami Beach, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

LET THEM EAT CAKE: THE LINCOLN EATERY WELCOMES CAFE DES FLEURS

New Corner French Bakery Takes Guests on a Journey to France One Bite at a Time. Miami Beach’s first modern food hall, announces the grand opening of Café des Fleurs on Friday, May 14th. Drawing on inspiration from European cafes and flower shops, Café des Fleurs is a boutique bakery designed to bring the delectable taste, quality and luxury synonymous of French bakeries to sunny South Florida.
Drinksarchitecturaldigest.com

17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Though for many the time conjures visions of beaches and barbecues, summer means one thing for wine drinkers: rosé wine season. Despite attempts to relegate past years’ insatiable demand for the pink drink to a passing fad, rosé enthusiasm shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, the craze may have even seeped into the fashion and interiors worlds in the form of the equally loved and reviled blush, a peachy cousin of the ever-present millennial pink hue. For the design-minded, this means we’d better find a few rosé bottles chic enough to display on our home bars. Though we’ve all been taught not to judge a book by its cover, pretty packaging sure does wonders for any product, and the season’s vin préféré is no exception. To make shopping easier, we’ve rounded up 17 wines of varying rosy hues that boast display-worthy bottles and labels—and taste even better. Cheers!
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Eat well at True Food Kitchen in Las Vegas

If you find it hard to eat healthily when you’re on vacation, then do we have a great place to recommend. True Food Kitchen keeps a focus on anti-inflammatory foods, and that means that the delicious dishes you’ll find here aren’t bad for you. Many dishes are gluten-free and vegetarian or vegan. The charred cauliflower, edamame guacamole and herb hummus are all great starters.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Was Eating Cookies in the Park When He Saw an Elderly Lady

The following joke is really a cautionary tale about being careful what you wish for depending on the type of heart you have. Read on so you can make your own conclusion. We are pretty sure you’ve heard people say numerous times that you should be careful about what you wish you. The person in this following story sure learned the hard way!
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

As hospitality venues have begun to reopen since coronavirus restrictions were eased, restaurant owners are hitting out at “no-shows” that are costing them money and leaving them with empty tables.The boss of a restaurant in Cardiff said over one weekend, 34 people who had made a reservation failed to turn up. The North Star restaurant in Maindy was forced to turn away 50 - 60 walk-ins because they were supposed to be fully booked.However, 34 of the people who had made reservations failed to turn up without informing the restaurant, leaving them needlessly out of pocket.The owner of the pub,...
Recipeslcnme.com

Thrifty Good Food

“Do you know the muffin man, the muffin man, the muffin man …” starts the old nursery rhyme about a famous muffin baker in London. We do not know who he was and when he really lived, since the rhyme was first recorded in 1820 and muffins had been known long before that. Today they are a favorite breakfast food or snack and we usually think of them as a sweet treat. In Maine blueberry muffins are de rigeur, but other sweet flavors including chocolate chips abound.
RecipesEyewitness News

Colorful Foods Kids Will Want to Eat!

Getting kids to eat healthy foods is challening, but there might be a way around it. Registered dietitian Dana White is showing us some healthy and colorful foods your kids will have fun eating! To check out Dana's cookbooks or to find great recipes visit danawhitenutrition.com.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Snickerdoodle Mug Cake Recipe Is Comfort Food Done Right

What's the most important meal of the day? In the eyes of many people, the answer might be breakfast. After all, in order to set yourself up for success, you need some fuel to get you going. But we'd argue that dessert is a pretty close second, because ending that great day with a delicious, well-deserved treat is honestly crucial. And what better dessert to wrap things up with than a warm serving of freshly prepared cake?
Bloomington, INindianapublicmedia.org

Growing Staple Foods And What It Means To Grow Enough

(Earth Eats theme music, composed by Erin Tobey and performed by Erin and Matt Tobey) KAYTE YOUNG: From WFIU in Bloomington Indiana, I'm Kayte Young and this is Earth Eats. DENISE BREEDEN-OST: There's a feeling to it that's kind of satisfying that way. It doesn't feel like so much that we could survive on it as we're able to provide some of our sort of staple foods. KAYTE YOUNG: On today's show we visit a farm east of Bloomington to speak with Denise and Sean Breeden Ost about growing food, preserving food, and eating food. We check out their dried bean threshing techniques and reflect on the notion of self-sufficiency in the midst of a pandemic. That's coming up after the news, so stay with us.