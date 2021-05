The moment Philadelphia Eagles fans have been waiting for, the official release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Even though the Eagles are going through a rebuild, the team will get an opportunity to see if Jalen Hurts will become the franchise quarterback -- and how new head coach Nick Sirianni will utilize his strengths. DeVonta Smith brings excitement to the Eagles offense as a playmaking wide receiver the offense desperately needs, while Miles Sanders enters his third year as one of the most exciting running backs in the NFL. Philadelphia also has a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon, who seeks to bring the Eagles defense back to an elite unit -- which is needed in the competitive NFC East.