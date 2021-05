An alumna of both USD 253 Emporia Public Schools and Emporia State University has defied the odds and the naysayers to realize her dream. Paola Candia graduated with her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O) from Kansas City University on May 8. This week, she relocated to Hood River, Ore., where she will begin her residency in family medicine at One Community Health, the program at the top of her preference list.