Seattle, WA

Shota Nakajima’s Taku headlines 29 new restaurant openings in Seattle

By Tan Vinh
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Top Chef” contestant Shota Nakajima opened Taku on Capitol Hill in early May, though this is technically a reboot. Taku, originally conceived as a street food, meat-skewer concept, debuted in 2020 just before the pandemic hit and closed shortly after as a safety precaution. Nakajima has pivoted with a fast-casual, karaage-chicken-inspired concept. You can order five pieces or a bucket of Japanese chicken. Or get the fried chicken as a sandwich or in a rice bowl. This is Seattle, so of course there are teriyaki dipping sauces offered with that bird.

