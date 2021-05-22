Ford F-150 Lightning, V12 Maybach S680, Chevrolet Silverado Facelift, Alfa Romeo’s $220k Giulia GTAm Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Chevrolet’s designers are giving the Silverado’s front-end a freshen up to get rid of its front air-curtain ‘sideburn’ vents. Unlike Mario Andretti’s 1970s mutton chops, the Chevy’s are apparently functional, so the vents will be moved to the front fascia.www.carscoops.com