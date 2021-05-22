Ford F-150 Lightning, V12 Maybach S680, Chevrolet Silverado Facelift, Alfa Romeo’s $220k Giulia GTAm Driven: Your Weekly Brief

You can build a killer Grand National without it being a GNX!. While Buick may be a brand that focuses mainly on the luxury side of the automotive world there are still a few notable exceptions to this rule. Some examples of this are the Buick 442 and the GNX, however, while everybody likes to focus on the 13-second quarter-mile monster that we all know and love, many overlook the Grand National itself. While the GNX is far more desirable it has become increasingly hard to get your hands on one. This is where the naturally aspirated V6 option comes in, while good examples of the GNX continue to sell for 6 figures you can build your drag strip destroyer for half the price. That is exactly what the owner of this beautiful Buick Grand National did, taking an already amazing car and boosting the engine to make some ridiculous horsepower numbers.