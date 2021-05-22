newsbreak-logo
Indiana State

Indiana shooting leaves one person dead, 4 injured

By Breann Boswell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead and four injured following a shooting at an apartment early Saturday morning. Police and medics were called at 12:41 a. m. to Villages of Hanna Apartments in the 1300 block of Greene Street on reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, gunfire was still ongoing. According to police, multiple people were shooting. Officers ran toward the gunfire but were unable to locate any suspects.

