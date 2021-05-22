Protect My Car vs. CarShield Extended Warranty

UNITED STATES—In-home appliances can be both a blessing and a curse. You use them every day and can’t get along without them, but it’s beyond frustrating when an appliance sputters, has mechanical issues, or stops working entirely. The inconvenience and cost to get it up and running can be stressful – even a financial burden. Take a refrigerator, for example. There probably isn’t a day where you don’t depend on it to do its job well. You may even take for granted what it provides – until it begins to falter. Fixing or replacing a fridge can be expensive, but the best home appliance insurance can help and now might be the right time to consider purchasing such a plan in order to protect yourself from financial hardship and hassles.