Texas Rangers: We’re running out of things to say about Adolis Garcia

Is it just me or is this 2021 season more strange than the 2020 season. Granted, it's great that we have the minor leagues back and a full 162-game slate and all, but we've already witnessed four (FOUR!) no-hitters in the first month of the season. On top of that, no one can remain healthy. We've had to deal with more injuries this season than I can remember and that has made the Fantasy baseball waiver wire even more important this season. The goal of the waiver wire in an ideal world is to pick up players that are hot and/or can help your team moving forward. That notion hasn't vanished, but in 2021, finding a competent injury replacement has taken on equal importance.