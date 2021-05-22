New York Yankees: 3 Must-read takeaways from historic Yankee win

Montgomery (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings in a win over the Rays on Tuesday. Montgomery was fantastic Tuesday after allowing a season-low two hits and tying his career-high with nine strikeouts. His lone mistake was allowing a solo home run to Mike Zunino in the third but overall he was dominant after the Rays chased him for eight runs over 11 innings in his first two meetings against them in April. What really stood out were his strikeouts because he had just 10 over his last three starts and nearly broke that in one outing. The 28-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.96 and has a 37:9 K:BB over 38.2 innings as he'll get set to face off against the Orioles this weekend.