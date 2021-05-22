newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees: 3 Must-read takeaways from historic Yankee win

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees are starting to win and win a lot! After winning eight straight series against various teams, last night they won their first game of the White Sox Series, opening up for another series win. That win would be a win over a powerhouse team much like the Yankees. With hitting down and all the Yankee’s injuries, how is this happening? Repeat after me, pitching, yes pitching always beats out good hitting. New York Yankees 2 White Sox 1.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Mike Tauchman
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brett Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Games#Home Games#The League#The New York Yankees#Ace Going#Era#Rays#The Chicago White Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#White Sox Series#Major League History#Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks headed to IL, might be done for year; Estevan Florial time?

Saturday’s pre-game news from Baltimore on Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was encouraging. His left wrist, which has a sheath tendon tear, was feeling better with two days of anti-inflammatory medicine. This development perhaps was an indication that Hicks might avoid surgery, which may be season ending, or perhaps not even need to go on the IL.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Progress for Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton has Yankees encouraged

The same 26-man roster that the Yankees had for Friday night’s series opener in Baltimore was left intact for Saturday night’s game at Oriole Park, and that’s telling. The Yankees suddenly have more hope that center fielder Aaron Hicks not only will be able to avoid wrist surgery, but he also may be able to avoid even going on the injured list. The same goes for designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, whose left quad stiffness appears to be a minor issue.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks headed to injured list with wrist injury

BALTIMORE — Aaron Hicks is headed to the injured list with a torn sheath in his left wrist. Though the center fielder felt some improvement, he took swings in the cage from both sides of the plate prior to the Yankees’ 8-2 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday and the decision was made to put him on the IL.
MLBPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Throws only 74 pitches

Montgomery allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one across five innings Thursday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision. Montgomery allowed one run in the first inning, but he settled in from there to hold the Orioles scoreless for the next four frames. He got a quick hook after surrendering a solo home run to Trey Mancini to lead off the sixth inning, ruining the chance for him to earn a win. Montgomery has maintained a 24:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings, though that has translated to just a 4.39 ERA. He'll look to turn things around from a results perspective in his next outing, currently projected to come Wednesday against Houston.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Rodon strikes out 12 as White Sox beat Tigers in Game 1

Carlos Rodon struck out 12 batters while winning for the fourth time in as many starts, Leury Garcia hit a two-run single, and the Chicago White Sox downed the visiting Detroit Tigers 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The game was a makeup of a postponement...
MLBArgus Press

Rodon expected to start as White Sox host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-10, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (3-0, .47 ERA, .68 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will square off on...
NFLdarnews.com

Cease pitches shutout, White Sox complete DH sweep of Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) -- Dylan Cease struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes homered, and the Chicago White Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the slumping Detroit Tigers with an 11-0 win Thursday night. Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia each drove in two...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Strikes out nine in win

Montgomery (2-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings in a win over the Rays on Tuesday. Montgomery was fantastic Tuesday after allowing a season-low two hits and tying his career-high with nine strikeouts. His lone mistake was allowing a solo home run to Mike Zunino in the third but overall he was dominant after the Rays chased him for eight runs over 11 innings in his first two meetings against them in April. What really stood out were his strikeouts because he had just 10 over his last three starts and nearly broke that in one outing. The 28-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.96 and has a 37:9 K:BB over 38.2 innings as he'll get set to face off against the Orioles this weekend.
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 4/29 - Monkey Knife Fight

Thursday brings afternoon baseball, plus a double-header, as part of a nine-game MLB schedule and Monkey Knife Fight has contests all day to add to the excitement. The prime pitching matchup may occur in the afternoon game between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, with Aaron Nola taking on Kwang Hyun Kim.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Start pushed back

Rodon will open the series against the Royals on Friday, Jared Wyllys of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Rodon's turn in the rotation came due Wednesday against the Reds, but the White Sox opted to push him back a couple of days, so that Dallas Keuchel could pitch on normal rest. Rodon has won all four of his starts thus far while sporting a sterling 0.72 ERA and 0.64 WHIP.
MLBdarnews.com

Healthy again, Rodon savoring every moment with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) -- After every injury -- each one of his surgeries, each of his long stays on the injured list -- Carlos Rodon had to convince himself he was healthy again. He had to pick up a ball and throw like a carefree kid, like he did long before he became a major leaguer.
MLBwgnradio.com

Royals try to turn tide against White Sox after five straight losses

After one of the best starts in team history, the Kansas City Royals have lost five straight games to fall out of first place in the American League Central. That included losing a four-game series at home to the Cleveland Indians for the first time in franchise history. Things won’t...
MLBsoxon35th.com

Postgame Report: Another Doubleheader Sweep!

For the second time this season, the White Sox have swept a doubleheader! With Carlos Rodon and Dylan Cease leading the show on the mound, the White Sox sent the Tigers packing to scores of 3-1 and 11-0. Leury Garcia was the hero in game one, pushing across a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth to put the Sox in the lead for good, while the entire offense backed an incredibly sharp Dylan Cease in game two. Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes both left the yard in game two, and Andrew Vaughn laced a couple doubles in an all-around great effort from the offense. With the two wins, the White Sox improved to 14-10 on the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery’s comments prove Aaron Boone needs to adjust

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 29: Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 29, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) It’s going to be a complicated year for most pitchers...
NFLWLUC

White Sox sweeps doubleheader from Tigers

CHICAGO, Illi. (AP) - Dylan Cease struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes homered, and the Chicago White Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the slumping Detroit Tigers with an 11-0 win Thursday night. Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia each drove in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon’s start is truly historic through four

The Chicago White Sox were ridiculed for bringing Carlos Rodon back at the end of the offseason. Fans were wrongly done with him because of the fact that injuries made him looked burned out. The fact of the matter is that he is a wildly talented pitcher that was a third overall pick in the draft for a reason. Before he was hurt, he was one of the best young pitching prospects in the world.