New York Yankees: 3 Must-read takeaways from historic Yankee win
The New York Yankees are starting to win and win a lot! After winning eight straight series against various teams, last night they won their first game of the White Sox Series, opening up for another series win. That win would be a win over a powerhouse team much like the Yankees. With hitting down and all the Yankee’s injuries, how is this happening? Repeat after me, pitching, yes pitching always beats out good hitting. New York Yankees 2 White Sox 1.empiresportsmedia.com