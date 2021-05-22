newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Two Dead, Eight Injured in Shootout in Downtown Minneapolis

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ten people were involved in a shootout in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, leaving two dead and one critically injured. The other seven surviving victims are in local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Minneapolis police say the incident occurred after an argument involving five men and five women broke out early Saturday morning, during which two men pulled out guns and started shooting each other. A spike in gun violence in the city left a 6-year-old girl dead during the week after she was shot in the head while in a vehicle.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Minneapolis#Minneapolis Police#Guns#City Police#Gun Violence#Police Violence#Men#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

One Suspect in Custody, Another Dead in Minneapolis Mass Shooting

Minneapolis police say one suspect is dead and another is in cuffs after a shooting on Saturday night left two dead and eight injured. The suspect in custody has been identified as 24-year-old Jowan Contrail Carroll, while the other suspect, now deceased, has not been named and appears to be one of the two people who police say were killed in the shootout. Authorities said the violence began with a dispute between two individuals who engaged each other in a gunfight in the middle of the city’s downtown area. While no charges have been announced against Carroll, a police spokesperson told ABC News that a murder charge is expected. Out of the nine other victims, one is in critical condition, while the seven others are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Family of Minor Strip-Searched by Baton Rouge Police in Public Settles With City for $35,000

The family of a minor strip-searched by Baton Rouge police in January 2020 has settled with the city for $35,000. Baton Rouge Police Department Sergeant Ken Camallo stopped the 16-year-old, his 23-year-old brother Clarence Green, and a woman named Kayleen Butler, who was driving, on the first day of 2020. Camallo, saying he smelled marijuana, handcuffed both Green and his 16-year-old brother and removed their clothes and underwear as they leaned against a police car. Officers wrote in their incident report that they found a firearm on Green and marijuana on the 16-year-old. Police then drove Green and his brother to their home, which they searched with their guns drawn and without a warrant. Federal Judge Brian Jackson wrote that Camallo “gave multiple conflicting accounts” of the encounter and that “the state agents in this case demonstrated a serious and wanton disregard for Defendant’s constitutional rights.” The 23-year-old, who was on probation at the time of the stop, spent five months in jail before charges against him were dropped.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Denied Having Damning Bodycam Video of Ronald Greene Arrest

The highest-ranking Louisiana State Police trooper involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 denied having bodycam video of the deadly confrontation and falsely described the shackled man’s actions, a state investigation found. The six-page report, obtained by the Associated Press, says Greene was “suffering” and “gasping for air” while being restrained facedown after being Tasered, choked, and punched by police. While Lt. John Clary claimed that Greene was not cooperating, the report says that “the video evidence in this case does not show Greene screaming, resisting or trying to get away... The only screams revealed by the video were when Greene responded to force applied to him.” That video evidence includes Clary’s bodycam footage, which emerged last month, two years after he said there wasn’t any. Cops pounced on the unarmed Black man after a high-speed chase ended in a crash; he died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy report says how he was restrained was a contributing factor.
Omaha, NEPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Mayor Rips ‘Pig Roast’ Outside Police Union Hall

Omaha, Nebraska, Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday blasted protesters who left severed pig heads sporting police hats in front of the police union hall. “The disgusting incident at the Omaha Police Officers Association headquarters Saturday night was intended to provoke conflict,” Stothert said of the demonstration, which resulted in seven arrests, according to the Omaha World-Herald. A group calling itself the Revolutionary Action Party was protesting the union for distributing a flier that branded a City Council candidate “anti-police.” The union head posted photos of the pig heads left behind with the question: “What part of this is okay?”
Ohio StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Man Making Bombs to Pay Off Debt Dies in Blast

An Ohio man who planned to sell bombs so he could pay off his new lawnmower was killed when the devices caused a fiery blast. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says when emergency workers arrived at the property in Jefferson Township over the weekend, they found debris all over the place and the garage burned to the ground. The 55-year-old man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries, officials said. A neighbor told investigators why the man was making the devices, but police did not say where he intended to sell them.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Brooklyn Center, MNPioneer Press

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec....
Minneapolis, MNabc17news.com

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.