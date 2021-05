With one week to go until Selection Monday, the field of 64 is starting to take shape. Over the weekend, automatic bids were secured in the MEAC (where Norfolk State won the conference tournament) and the SWAC (where Southern upset undefeated Jackson State to win the tourney). In addition, Nebraska and Arizona clinched the automatic bids in the Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively, by wrapping up regular-season titles (those two leagues will not have conference tournaments this year).