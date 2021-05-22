IPL or PSL? England pacer Tymal Mills reveals which one is better and why

Indian Premier League: Wahab Riaz compared the IPL to the PSL in an interview.© Twitter. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered by many to be the best platform for cricketers to showcase their talent. Since its first edition in 2008, the IPL has become the most attractive franchise-based cricket competition in the world, and even Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz agrees with that notion. In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan on YouTube, Riaz was asked to compare IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 35-year-old stated that the IPL’s international recognition makes it the better than any other cricket league in the world. “IPL is the kind of league, where all international cricketers come and play. First of all, you can’t compare IPL to PSL. IPL is on a different level. Their way of working; commitments, communication and drafting is totally different”, he said.