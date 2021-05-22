newsbreak-logo
IPL or PSL? England pacer Tymal Mills reveals which one is better and why

By Ritvan Pande
Cover picture for the articleEngland fast bowler Tymal Mills opened up on the differences between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Mills has been a part of both PSL – since 2016 – and the IPL in 2017. While the Dewsbury-born could only participate in 5 IPL matches, he has made a name for himself in the PSL, representing Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators during four seasons so far.

