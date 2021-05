Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. There’s no question that iced tea is a Southern staple, and with such a popular beverage comes plenty of delicious variations. One kind in particular, fruit tea (otherwise known as “tea punch”), infuses different types of fruits and juices. With summer right around the corner, we rounded up three delicious fruit tea recipes (and one spiked option!) that are perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot Southern summer day. Enjoy!