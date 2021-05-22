newsbreak-logo
Batwoman introduces huge DC character in jaw-dropping new set photos

By Michael Patterson
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major character on Batwoman will be evolving into a member of the beloved Bat-Family in the very near future. The world is talking about Luke Fox right now. The Batwoman regular was recently shot without reason by the corrupt Agent Tavaroff. Wrongly implicated in a crime he didn’t commit...

FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

#Jaw#Beyond Tv#Fox Television#Bat Family#Batman Beyond Tv#Cw#Dc#Luke Fox Suits#Reveal#Actor Camrus Johnson#Infinite Earths Crossover#Truth#Hiatus
