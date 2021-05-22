Batwoman introduces huge DC character in jaw-dropping new set photos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has been a minute since Warner Bros. first announced plans for a Batgirl movie, but with the announcement Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be at the helm, it appears the female-centric superhero movie is one step closer to becoming a reality. Of course, any time that new information about the DC movies comes out, it only inspires more questions, such as what other characters should we expect to see fight alongside young Barbara Gordon’s alter ego in her first live action outing since Batman & Robin in 1997. Well, we actually have a few ideas of who else we would like to see appear in this long-awaited comic book adaptation, which is being made exclusively to stream on HBO Max, starting with one decidedly obvious choice.