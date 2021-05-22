Batwoman introduces huge DC character in jaw-dropping new set photos

This Batwoman article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 12. This season of Batwoman started out by asking the question: what happened to Kate Kane? And the latest episode, “Initiate Self Destruct,” finally gives us some answers. After traveling to Coryana to save Kate, and discovering Safiyah lied about her being there, Jacob, Batwoman, and Alice leave the island empty handed. They return to the news that body parts positively identified as belonging to Kate Kane washed up on shore, confirming definitively that she’s dead. Later we see a woman in a cell, fully wrapped in bandages, wearing Kate Kane’s signature necklace. Kate is alive… but she doesn’t know she’s Kate. Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) tasked Enigma with suppressing all of Kate’s memories, and making her believe she is Circe Sionis, his deceased daughter. This is the Kate we meet in this episode, hidden behind a wooden mask.