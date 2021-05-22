newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

4 Gadgets That Can Quickly Locate And Recover Your Assets

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many reasons why you would want to keep track of your assets. Theft and robbery are on the rise in cities and suburbs, so it’s important that you’re taking care of your assets if you’re even involved in a stressful situation where your belongings are taken away from you. Having that piece of tranquility in your daily life is a priceless feeling, especially if you travel around the city. You need to keep an eye out for your precious belongings if you happen to forget them in a public place. If you’re interested in learning how you can have the newest technologies on your side, here we share 4 gadgets that can quickly locate and recover your assets when you need them.

sflcn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Smartphone#Gadgets#Gps#Travel Technology#Work From Home#Technologies#Portable Gps Trackers#Bluetooth Technology#Bank Accounts#Social Media Accounts#Keychain#Sound Alarms#People#Care#Dark Areas#Safety#Mind#Tranquility#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Softwarexda-developers

How to Recover your Data for Free on Windows and Mac

Data loss is a stressful situation for many people who depend on sensitive files. Once they are deleted or lost, they can be difficult to get back. This doesn’t have to be the case though. A good file recovery software can help you bring your files back from the dead. This can work for deleted files, corrupted hard drives, misplaced files, and more. In this article, we are going to go through some of the different data loss situations, and the steps to recover them.
ElectronicsThe Guardian

Travel tech: the best gadgets to pack on your holiday this summer

RRP: £250 – deals from £195. Travelling is stressful enough without having to listen to the drone of engines or fellow passengers. The tried and tested Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones can at least give you a bit of peace and quiet. They have reliable Bluetooth or cable, last at least 20 hours on a charge, are super comfortable, fold up for travel and are built to last.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

Quick Detailed Review of Cisdem Data Recover For Mac

If I ask you where do you save your important files, photos, folders, or videos? What would it be, your Mac or PC? There was a time when people used to save their data on USB drives. However, if you ask me, Mac or computer is the most convenient idea to save important files and folders. It’s quite easy to open your Mac and search for important files or folders. Sadly, one mistake or one incorrect click can cause the loss of your important data. It happens all by mistake. And the saddest part is that it can happen time with no further warning. However, with the evolution of technology, engineers have created Mac Data Recovery Software. And whenever we are going to talk about Data Recovery Software for Mac Cisdem Data Recovery will always top the list. Here is the complete review of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week in the world of tech and gadgets, Apple invested big in the company that makes the protective glass on its iPhones; the first leaks of Sony's upcoming wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4, appeared; Xbox announced a convenient way for consumers to register to purchase its next-gen consoles; and a company called Facer announced a neat way to get customized faces for your Apple Watch.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Tasker 5.12.21 automates your nightly routine and can interact with your quick settings tiles

This story was originally published . Tasker is any power user's best friend, with countless ways to automate your daily routines. Last week's update allowed the app to take advantage of Android's new Sleep API, so you can get ready for bed without lifting a finger. Tasker isn't slowing down in momentum, though. Not only does today's update fix several bugs introduced in the last version, but the app can now interact with your phone's quick settings tiles.
ElectronicsTechRepublic

8 essential tech gadgets, gear and games for your kids this summer

The summer of 2021 should be a marked improvement from the pandemic-strapped summer of 2020, and your kids deserve perks after an isolated and awkward school year. Anticipation for summer this year has a decidedly different vibe, stemming from the anxiety-filled, pandemic-induced, sheltering- and schooling-from-home year. School attendance and schedules varied throughout the country, not just from state-to-state, but city-to-city and public or private. The inconsistencies have resulted in many districts considering adding days to the school year. Many children had difficulty adjusting to virtual school, so summer activities that add low-key learning are especially beneficial.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to quickly easily erase your iPhone or iPad

If you want to easily erase your iPhone or iPad, there are a number of things that you need to do in order for the process to be completed properly. The first thing that you should do before your erase your iPhone or iPad is to backup your device, this can be done by going to Settings > Click your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup> Back Up Now.
Electronicslifewire.com

Tech Innovations Could Eventually Extend Your Gadget’s Battery Life

Your smartphone battery’s life might one day be measured in days rather than hours. Researchers from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have reportedly found a way to significantly increase the lifetime of batteries. It’s one of a growing number of advances in the field of energy storage.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Everyday carry gadgets that you definitely need to have for your daily commute

Your daily commute provides a lot of time that you could use productively. And, if your morning is stressful and messy, your day will likely follow suit. How do you keep yourself entertained during your travels or ensure that you’re setting your mind up for a good day to follow? These 10 everyday carry gadgets accompany your long journey to prepare yourself for that dreaded morning meeting so you feel like you can conquer everything.
Home & Gardenreviewed.com

8 quick fixes to make entering your home easier

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Maintaining a sense of independence is one of the main reasons seniors opt to stay in their homes—but coming and going from the actual home can present significant obstacles when faced with mobility or sight issues.
SoftwareTampa Bay News Wire

A Quick Guide: Painlessly Unlock Your Encrypted PDF Files Using PDFBear

Setting up a password to the PDF files is an effective way to protect them from people who want to open and use the information these PDFs contain without the owner’s knowledge. Most especially, if these files contain sensitive data and some information with a certain level of confidentiality, activating a secure password will be an excellent idea.
Cell Phonesinfluencive.com

Should You Allow Location Sharing on Your Device?

Ride-hailing apps and mapping services have a reason to know your location details. However, they do get the power to track your location, which can be a dangerous violation of your privacy and security. Many providers never disclose what they do with the location data. There have been occasions when...
Electronicsluxatic.com

These are 9 of the Best Gadgets for Travel

Fewer things in life are more exciting than traveling. Going to a new place or revisiting a city you enjoy has to be one of the most exhilarating experiences of all time. That said, traveling can come with several inconveniences that can quickly make your trip uncomfortable. Fortunately, you can...
ElectronicsNews4Jax.com

These gadgets and tools will take your grill to the next level

Whether it’s gas or charcoal, pellet or electric, if you’re looking to take any grill to the next level, Consumer Reports says there are some good gadgets and tools to take your grill to the next level. Consumer Reports’ grill expert Paul Hope spent the winter checking out a bunch...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Moves Your Next Alarm To The Quick Settings in Android 12

We’re still digging through all of the changes in Android 12 Beta 1, and that includes finding little tidbits like Google moving your upcoming alarm to the Quick Settings. In previous versions of Android, it would show your next alarm above the Quick Settings when you pulled down the notification shade completely. It would show the Alarm icon, along with the date and time for that alarm. Now that is gone. And instead, it will pop up a toggle for your Alarm, while still showing when your next alarm is.
Internetgsmarena.com

Google boosts your security with Quick Delete, Change Password features

15 minute search results?? Result, honestly, how good is that going be, what about buttons: this website, world, and last hour, day, week, month, with number entry book. And I should point out, that the last post on alternative ways to secure some verified user password/biometric. All those options can be tick boxes or radial dials, you select from, from a list, on your end when setting up password options. They also need a standard to auto generate a user and screen names with any normal visible character on the keyboard, along lines of your demand. So you ask for z.
Internetgisuser.com

3 Easy Steps to Hide Your Geo Location

At present, Internet users often face difficulties while trying to access a certain resource or perform necessary action. Governments aim to restrict certain websites and do not let you enjoy absolute digital freedom. However, you can easily bypass these restrictions and visit any site you want. The simplest way to do it is to hide your IP address. As a result, you will be able to get discounts on plane tickets, access desired content that is not available in your country, and use such popular platforms as BBC iPlayer and Hulu.
Electronicsmansworldindia.com

The A-List:Your Weekly Tech Guide To The Coolest Gadgets And Accessories

Selfie fiends will totally approve; Vivo’s new 5G ready smartphone comes with a 44MP selfie shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It gives this selfie cam an edge in lowlight. The V21’s bag of selfie tricks also include a Spotlight Selfie mode that puts you in the centre of it all. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. There’s a 4000 mAh battery under the hood and 33W fast charger in the box. (Order it on Flipkart – Rs 29,990 onwards)