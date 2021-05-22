How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this autumn – and the baby's arrival will mark some changes for the royal family. Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her newborn son August will move down a place in the line of succession. Eugenie is currently tenth-in-line, followed by her son August in eleventh place. When Beatrice's baby arrives, the pair will move even further away from the crown.www.hellomagazine.com