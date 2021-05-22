newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August

By Ainhoa Barcelona
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this autumn – and the baby's arrival will mark some changes for the royal family. Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her newborn son August will move down a place in the line of succession. Eugenie is currently tenth-in-line, followed by her son August in eleventh place. When Beatrice's baby arrives, the pair will move even further away from the crown.

www.hellomagazine.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Princess#British Royal Family#Baby Girl#American#Royal Lodge Windsor#Princess Charlotte#Prince Louis#Daughter#Husband#Younger Sister#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthenationalnews.com

Princess Charlotte won’t adopt Princess Royal mantle

Princess Anne will retain the Princess Royal title she has held since 1987, despite speculation it could go to Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte if the monarchy is pared back. Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, 70, could also be in line to receive the royal and military patronages of Prince Harry...
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Prince William Says Daughter Princess Charlotte Tells People She’s 16 After Turning 6

Teenage dream! Prince William revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte, already thinks she’s a teenager after turning 6 years old earlier this month. “If you ask her, she says she’s 16,” William, 38, told one organizer while visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering in Walsall, England, on Tuesday, May 4. “Charlotte says, ‘I’m 6 now, I’ll do what I want.’ They grow up very fast.”
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Best photos from Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day

The royal family descended upon St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the third royal wedding in the space of a year when Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston on 18 May 2019. The Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne were among the royal guests at the ceremony, which was followed by a reception at Frogmore House in Windsor.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Meghan and Harry must split if Royals are to truly reconcile, claims expert

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex can reconcile - but they will only go back to normal if Meghan Markle is out of the picture, a royal expert has claimed. Kinsey Schofield, a Los Angeles-based royal correspondent who runs the website To Di For Daily, told The Mirror: "Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William said this 'hilarious' thing about Prince Harry during his wedding speech, source says

There’s one moment Claire Jones vividly remembers from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wedding – and it had nothing to do with the bride. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011. According to History.com, some 1,900 guests attended the ceremony, while another 1 million spectators lined the streets of London. An estimated 2 billion people worldwide watched the televised wedding.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Princess Beatrice househunting in Cotswolds

Princess Beatrice is looking to buy a new family home. The 32-year-old royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had been living in a £20,000-a-year four-bedroom apartment in St. James Palace - which she originally shared with her sister, Princess Eugenie - but the couple have been househunting in and around the Cotswolds, where they are on the lookout for a "sizeable" abode.
World360aproko.com

Princess Beatrice announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Princess Beatrice has announced that she is pregnant and is expecting her first baby later this year. Beatrice, who is Prince Andrew’s first child, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her grandmother the Queen is said to be “delighted” by the news. A statement from Buckingham...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

When Is Princess Beatrice's Due Date?

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a child together. Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news on May 19. While a specific due date was not mentioned, the royal family noted that their new member is expected to arrive this fall. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and...
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Princess Beatrice expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace announces

Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby in the fall. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the announcement read. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted.”
CelebritiesTelegraph

Royal family tree: where Princess Beatrice's baby will fit into the line of succession

In the wake of Prince Philip's death, the Royal family are looking toward happier times, with the news that Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn. The baby will be the fourth royal newborn to arrive in 2021, following the birth of Princess Eugenie's son August in February, Zara Tindall's son Lucas in March, and the Sussexe's daughter who is due in the summer.