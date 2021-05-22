How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex can reconcile - but they will only go back to normal if Meghan Markle is out of the picture, a royal expert has claimed. Kinsey Schofield, a Los Angeles-based royal correspondent who runs the website To Di For Daily, told The Mirror: "Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo."