It may be hard to imagine a world in which the British Royal Family embraces King Charles as its leader and monarch, but that world is soon coming — and if Queen Elizabeth II’s latest move is any indication, sooner than we may think. Though the public still strongly favors Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge over Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen has never betrayed an inclination to skip a generation in passing on the throne, and has only recently — in wake of husband Prince Philip, Duke of Ediinburgh’s death — begun to put into place next steps for preparing Charles to be king.