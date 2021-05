Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Something Detroit Lions fans have longed for over the past couple of years was for the team to draft some help along the interior of the defensive line as more than an afterthought with slim chances to make a difference or make the team. The team’s offseason activity in the form of “out with the old, in with the new” led to a quick answer to those fans’ hopes. And not in the form of one higher draft pick, but two.