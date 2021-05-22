newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Taking a girls' trip is good for your health, scientific studies say

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a long year-plus of social distancing and limited travel. And it seems that if we've learned anything from staying home, it's how much we like to get away. Now with CDC restrictions easing and more and more people vaccinated, the itch to travel is growing. So why not reconnect with friends and take a girls' trip?

local12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Friendship#Scientific Studies#Social Studies#Heart Health#Home Health#Southern Living#Life Expectancy#Cdc Restrictions#Social Distancing#Limited Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
YogaPosted by
9&10 News

Mental Health Action Day, Taking Action of Your Own Mental Health

This purpose-driven and diverse group of cross-sector partners will shift our culture from awareness to action on mental health — and the timing couldn’t be more spot-on,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Group. “No matter who you are, we want you to hear the urgent call for mental health action on Thursday, May 20 — for yourself, for your loved ones, or for your community.”
HealthLockhaven Express

To your good health: Why are continued precautions necessary if we’ve had vaccine?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on how the COVID vaccine is different — or inferior, or maybe just not as fully tested — from other vaccines? As far as I know, we do not need to continue to take precautions for polio, or the Spanish flu or bird flu — those vaccines protect us. Why the need for continued precautions for COVID after being vaccinated? — W.S.
FitnessThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

EDITORIAL: Exercise may be your cheapest Rx to good health

Want to lower your depression? Reduce your anxiety? Cut your medical bills?. Maybe it’s as simple, and cheap as putting your walking shoes on. Exercise has been in the news lately as a treatment for depression and anxiety. Research shows that exercise can produce mood changes similar to anti-depressant medication,...
Skin CareWKBW-TV

Good dental health

An endodontist is someone who treats diseases that start inside the tooth and that includes pain and infection that could be coming from a tooth. They do root canal procedures. An endodontist spends two or more years after dental school learning how to do root canal treatments and prevent and treat diseases that start inside the tooth. An endodontist also uses specialized equipment like 3D dimensional x-rays called CBCT’s and surgical microscopes that allows them to see the intricate anatomy inside teeth. All these can increase the effectiveness of treatment or increase the success of treatment as well as minimize the number of treatments that necessary to do root canal treatment and they have ways to get you comfortable and less anxious about the treatment.
Women's HealthPosted by
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Take care of your health

I missed writing about Mother’s Day in last week’s column and I also missed National Women’s Health Week which was celebrated May 9-15. I decided to make up for it in this week’s column. It is never too late to take steps to better health. I would like to speak...
NutritionPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Smart snacking is good for your health

As with anything, there is an art to “smart snacking,” or finding foods that will curb your hunger, leave you satisfied, and give you the motivation you need to tackle your to-do list. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with snacking,” said Amy Lee, M.D., a board-certified physician specializing in internal...
Public HealthLockhaven Express

To your good health: Breakage of modern prosthesis extremely unusual

DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their hip would break? — A.W. ANSWER: A hip replacement, or total hip arthroplasty, replaces the head and neck of the femur with a prosthesis, which will go into a cup in the hip. Modern materials, such as titanium, are exceptionally light and strong, and it would be extremely unusual to break the prosthesis. However, a fall can still do damage to the hip, such as dislocating the hip, or loosening the prosthesis in the person’s femur. They can also certainly damage or even break the other side, or even the same side in the shaft of the femur. Consequently, it is critically important after a total hip surgery to strengthen the muscles to reduce the likelihood of a fall. Balance exercises provide additional benefit in reducing the chance of a fall. My experience, after decades of taking care of patients before and after hip surgery, is that those patients who put in the extra effort after surgery with physical therapy are those who do the best long term.
HealthWashington Times

Time to take back control of your health choices from Big Brother

There’s an uncomfortable shift in mindset that’s taken place in American health care in the last year-plus of the pandemic that goes like this: What you do affects my health so you must adjust and accommodate accordingly. This is “Danger, Will Robinson, danger!” territory. America still is, after all, a...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

EPIC Study on Lifestyle and Health

A study in 2009 was published by the Archives of Internal Medicine performed by the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), which explored the relationship between lifestyle behaviors and chronic disease development. 23,000 people were examined over an 8-year period and tracked based on who followed 4 simple...
ScienceWake Up World

PROVEN: Scientifically Proven Health Breakthroughs – FREE 9-Part Documentary Series

The last fifteen months has demonstrated more than ever the need for each us to take charge of our own health and wellbeing. You’ve probably always instinctively known that natural health practices can keep you well, but now science is starting to catch up, at last, with evidence consistently showing that wholesome natural health methods work.
Mexico, INagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: There’s no such thing as ‘cure’ for autism

A friend took her autistic son to a clinic in Mexico where he was fed a bleach solution that was supposed to cure his autism, but instead it made him very sick. He was deeply distressed and regressed in his behavior, and there was nothing my friend could do because in Mexico these kinds of clinics are allowed to operate with impunity. Isn’t there some way to stop this kind of thing?
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Low-Salt ‘DASH’ Diet Good for Total Heart Health

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's consistently rated high among diets for all-around health, and a new report finds the DASH diet is all-around good for your heart, too. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) regimen is designed to lower high blood pressure, but this new research...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Birth Order, Family Size May Affect Heart Health

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's known that genetics and lifestyle can affect your heart health. Now, researchers say, your birth order and family size may also have an impact. A new Swedish study found that first-born children had a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes than...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Sleep Disorders Tied to Higher Health Care Utilization, Costs

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, in U.S. adults are associated with significantly higher rates of health care utilization and expenditures, according to a study published online May 4 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Phillip Huyett, M.D., and Neil...
HealthHuffingtonPost

Want To Know If You Have Good Gut Health? Try Turning Your Poop Blue.

Staring down in the toilet bowl, Tim Spector had momentarily forgotten he’d eaten a muffin filled with food coloring. Poking from the well of water was the contents of his bowel, in a shocking shade of electric blue. Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and author...
FitnessEcho Press

Health Fusion: Want less stress? Eat more veggies!

This year I'm getting my fingers dirty in the vegetable garden. I'm hoping that growing our own vegetables will inspire my family to eat more of them. Yes, fruits and vegetables are part of a heart-healthy diet, and new research shows they may also benefit your mental health by helping to reduce stress.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts

A head cold, again? Some years, it seems like you're constantly coming down with something. But a worse-than-usual flu season may not be entirely to blame. There are a bunch of ways you might be weakening your immune system without even knowing it, all day long—from how much sleep you get to your sugar intake to the items you touch at the office. Eat This, Not That! Health has rounded them up here. Gesundheit. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.
Fitnessindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING LONGAN

Health benefits of consuming longan. The fruit is found to have nutrients that are valuable in maintaining wellness. Fresh longan fruit is high in vitamin C, which is good for a healthy diet. Longan contains a good amount of potassium, which helps control blood pressure.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Surprising Effect of Taking Probiotics, Says New Study

Want healthier lungs? Then consider boosting your gut health with probiotics, according to a recent study presented at the Digestive Disease Week conference. Researchers looked at detailed food and supplement diaries of 220 people who had participated in an earlier study on probiotics and weight loss—research that itself has some intriguing results—and assessed whether probiotic use had an effect on the prevalence of upper respiratory infection. Turns out, their suspicions were correct.