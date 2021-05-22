How One Vogue Editor Dressed for the Final Days of Spring

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Earlier this month, Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the details of this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Historically, the fund sees ten or so fashion designers competing for a cash prize and mentorship to help get their emerging business off the ground. Last year, the traditional competition was put on hold and A Common Thread was launched instead; but this year, for the first time in the competition’s 17-year history, all CVFF finalists will be awarded a grant and an industry veteran as a mentor. And the lucky designers are...Batsheva Hay of Batsheva; Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta; Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa; Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka of House of Aama; Kenneth Nicholson; Jameel Mohammed of Khiry; LaQuan Smith; Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189; Edvin Thompson of Theophilio; and Willy Chavarria.