Events, attractions and more return to the Lehigh Valley

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're now just one week away from Memorial Day weekend and that means the return of some of the areas biggest events and attractions. Alicia Quinn, with Discover Lehigh Valley, joined the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the unofficial start of summer to talk about what is happening in the area this season.

