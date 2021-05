The Arkansas City Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in a recent rash of vehicle burglaries and thefts throughout the Arkansas City area. Jonathan Eugene Jester, 34, of Wichita, was arrested Friday on suspicion of four felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, as well as one felony count each of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle valued between $1,000 and $25,000. He also was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanor counts of theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. “This crime spree spanned all four patrol shifts, with more than 20 reports of vehicle burglary, trespassing and vehicle theft,” said Interim Police Chief Eric Burr.