It may not have been the most glamorous way to drive in the winning run, but West Allegheny sophomore Nick Longo literally took it. Longo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh against Penn-Trafford (13-7) as third-seeded West Allegheny (17-3) avoided the upset and pulled out a 7-6 win over the Warriors at North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals.