Did Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Return With A New Episode On HBO Last Night?
Viewers of HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, which is now on its 19th season, may have tuned in last night expecting to watch Episode 17. After yet another eventful week in politics, with Ivanka Trump now being criminally investigated in New York and The House of Representatives vote on Wednesday to approve a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, did Maher get to deliver his usual cynical political commentary?decider.com