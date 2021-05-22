Did Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Return With A New Episode On HBO Last Night?

Americans got served another reminder that the vaccine does not make you 100% immune to COVID-19. Bill Maher has tested positive after getting his shots. As spotted on The Daily Beast political commentator will have to take a timeout in the next coming days. Earlier this week Real Time With Bill Maher released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the New York City native has contracted the virus. According to the post he arrived for a shoot last week it was determined that production had to be shut down immediately.