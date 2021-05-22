newsbreak-logo
BUSINESS UPDATES | Regional chamber partners with EV Energy Group

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 3 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — EV Energy Group is now the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s preferred provider for members interested in installing electric vehicle charging stations. EV Energy Group sells software, equipment and media solutions that accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, with a goal of making a significant contribution toward the transformation to a sustainable, zero-carbon economy, a news release states.

