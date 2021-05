In April of 2018, the Disney theme parks took a step in a new direction, debuting the rainbow-themed ear hats in celebration of the LQBTQ+ community. By May of the same year, with a mixture of rave reviews and peer pressure to expand the selection, Disney had released a matching handful of clothing and accessories items. But they didn't stop there, vowing to donate 10 percent of their profits to GLSEN - a US-based organization dedicated to the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ school-aged children. Little did they know at the time, it would soon become an annual merchandise collection that would have fans counting down the days until its release.