newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kankakee County, IL

Community Arts Council annual meeting

By Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual meeting of the Community Arts Council Inc. of Kankakee County will be held June 6 in the outdoor gardens at The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park. The afternoon will begin with a social hour at 12:30 p.m. and the luncheon will be served at 1 p.m.

www.daily-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee County, IL
Government
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Kankakee County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Annual Meeting#County Council#Daily Journal#The James F Carlson#Cac Facebook#P O Box#Bennett Curtis House#President Bonnie Brewer#Reservations#Entertainment#Tax#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Locals get vaccinated at farmers' market mental health event

KANKAKEE — Success at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market is normally measured in terms of fruit and vegetables, baked goods and entertainment. On Saturday, vaccinations were part of the market fare, and more than 100 people became fully vaccinated from COVID-19 while at the market. The Kankakee County Health Department administered...
Kankakee, ILkankakeetimes.com

CITY OF KANKAKEE: Congrats to Electric Lady Lounge for their Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on May 4th, 2021

City of Kankakee issued the following announcement on May 6. Congrats to Electric Lady Lounge for their Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on May 4th, 2021. Electric Lady Lounge is located at the Burfield & Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Avenue. Support our local entrepreneurs! @electricladykankakee @kankakeecountychamber @burfieldandremington’
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee, Jaffe brothers come to agreement on building

KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee and the owners of Jaffe Drugs agreed Thursday in Kankakee County court on a permanent injunction in regards to the building at 217 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee. It came two days after personnel from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency donned hazmat suits...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

What's happening this weekend: May 13-16

The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais will be hosting its annual shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Turk Furniture parking lot, located at 515 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is free with donations accepted to benefit ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity. Residential paper waste only; no electronics or hazardous waste items.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee Kultivators prepare for spring, summer

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Kultivators are forging ahead preparing for their 2021 Garden Tour and Faire set for June 24. In Kankakee, Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark and Love Christian Center now have garden walk tickets available for sale. Outlets selling tickets in other communities include the following businesses:...
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

County board to remain at 28 districts

The Kankakee County Board will remain at 28 districts with a single member for each district. At Tuesday’s board meeting at the county administration building, the board discussed reducing to 20 seats but determined representation, especially in rural areas, would be adversely affected. An amendment made by Colton Ekhoff, of...
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

County e-waste program up and running

A countywide e-waste recycling program is officially up and running for Kankakee County. Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, in coordination with Belson Steel Center Scrap, held a news conference Monday morning that was also attended by mayors from communities participating in the program. “We couldn’t have done this without...
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Board OKs pot sales in unincorporated areas

After passionate pleas from both sides of the issue, the Kankakee County Board OK’d an ordinance rescinding an earlier resolution, and it will now allow cannabis businesses within unincorporated areas of the county. The board voted 15-12 to rescind the earlier resolution at Tuesday’s board meeting at the county administration...
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee city officials want Jaffe Drug store closed for good

KANKAKEE — Members of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency donned hazmat suits Tuesday morning to search the interior of Jaffe Drugs in downtown Kankakee. The crews were on scene conducting an investigation to “mitigate potential hazards” left behind after the drug store closed for business, according to the City of Kankakee.
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Jackson dedicated to community's children

Kristin Jackson is driven by the belief that every child deserves a happy childhood free of abuse. This is what ignites her work as executive director of Child Network. Child Network was established in 1994 as the Children’s Advocacy Center. The agency’s focus was on serving sexually abused children in Kankakee County.
Kankakee, ILillinois.edu

Proposed Pipeline in Kankakee

About half of all homes in the U.S. are heated using natural gas, but there’s a push to move away from fossil fuels from environmentalists. This debate is happening now in the community of Pembroke Township in Kankakee County, Illinois — and it’s getting national attention, including from civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson.
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Mi Casa Mexican restaurant on Broadway nears opening

BRADLEY — When Adriana Zamudio was a college student in Mexico, in one of her marketing classes, she was asked to design a business plan. Eighteen years old at the time, she thought about the assignment and decided to develop a restaurant. “Now it’s becoming real. This is mine,” she...
Grant Park, ILwgnradio.com

Grant Park Music Festival will now be hosting concerts at Millennium Park

Paul Winberg, the President and CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival, discusses the return of the summer concerts to Grant Park. Coincidentally, the concerts will now be moved to Millennium Park at the Pritzker Pavilion. Paul also addresses the precautions they are taking to ensure a safe environment within the COVID guidelines. When the concerts open, they will be starting off with a 25% capacity venue and gradually move up to 60-75% as guidelines loosen up. He mentions that the first concert since September of 2019 will be held on the eve of July 4th this year and reservations will open up on July 1st.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

'Kankakee Podcast' launching May 10

Every county has a story, and Kankakee is no exception. In the 1700s, the area was largely populated by the Pottawatami. In the 1830s, French Canadian settlers came to the area and established the likes of Bourbonnais and Momence. From then until now, so much has shaped the area of...
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Restoration Works plans Bradley move

BRADLEY — While there is some renovation work that would need to be completed prior to any movement, a longtime staple of the Ken Hayes Industrial Park is finalizing a move to a new site. If all goes as planned, the Bradley-based Restoration Works Inc. will move from its Ken...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Bon Appétit Bourbonnais prize winners announced

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais announced the grand prize winners of its first-ever Bon Appétit Bourbonnais contest. From Feb. 2 to April 4, the village invited the community to dine locally. There were 323 participants who found the new restaurant support and rebate event appetizing. A total of $37,566.91...
Bourbonnais, ILvillageofbourbonnais.com

Bourbonnais Rewards Dining Local

Bon Appétit Bourbonnais grand prize winners announced. Bourbonnais, IL – February 12th through April 4th, the Village of Bourbonnais invited all to dine local during Bon Appétit Bourbonnais. 323 participants found the new restaurant support and rebate event appetizing. A total of $37,566.91 was spent at 42 Village of Bourbonnais food-based establishments. Each qualifying rebate application was eligible to receive a personalized $10 Visa® Reward Card along with one entry into the grand prize drawing. Winners were announced via Facebook Live on Friday, April 30th with the help of John Keigher and Lisa Ravesloot from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to the following grand prize winners:
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Upcoming events from Arts Council

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County announced a number of upcoming events in the area. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, all members of the Kankakee Community Arts Council and its affiliates are invited to an event at the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House. The event is sponsored by the Kankakee Art League.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Curtis takes oath as Kankakee mayor, seeks collaboration

KANKAKEE — Throughout his mayoral campaign and into the weeks as mayor-elect, Chris Curtis repeatedly stated public safety was his top focus. He reiterated that sentiment after taking his oath of office. During a several-minute address to the Kankakee City Council following his swearing-in ceremony, the Republican mayor once again...