Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has an open call for those 16 and older who are interested in performing in one of the plays for the theater’s 10-Minute Play Festival. Auditions will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. on June 2 at KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee. Those auditioning need to prepare a 2-3 minute monologue of their choosing that is “family friendly.” It can be a comedy or drama, which is either memorized or read.