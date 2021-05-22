SecretCity - The Nun (8pm)

The City of Lights is the real star of this Netflix comedy, as it shows off Paris’ most beautiful, glossy locations. Featuring lavish sites like the Palais Garnier, historic restaurant Le Grand Véfour and the iconic Jardin du Luxembourg, viewers are shown some of the city’s best sights, while Emily’s apartment – in pretty Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement – oozes Parisian chic. Top of any itinerary should be a visit to the Louvre, the vast gallery that’s home to the Mona Lisa, and a trip to the Eiffel Tower – although the top of the Arc de Triomphe gives the most iconic views. For shopping, skip the Champs-Élysées and head to Le Centre Commercial – the concept store opened by the founders of Veja – for clothes, Monsieur for delicate jewellery, and Fleux for homeware. To wind down, head to the area around Canal St Martin. Once derelict, it’s now home to plenty of cafés and cool boutiques, and the Paname Brewing Company boasts the perfect veranda for al fresco drinks.