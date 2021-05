Dental laboratories market is anticipated to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, due to the rising support from the government, increasing the dental industry, growing dental professionals, and others. Moreover, the region has the presence of various manufacturers operating in the market, which are expected to provide better products in the market, hence promoting growth of the market.