The Happi White Oat Milk Chocolate range is a new offering from Happi Free From for the UK market that will provide consumers with a tasty option to try out this spring and summer. The chocolates come in two varieties including Plain White and White Raspberry, which are both crafted with premium ingredients and will come in 40-gram and 80-gram bar sizes. The bars are both vegan-friendly and feature an allergen-free recipe to boot to make them highly applicable for consumers with a wide range of needs.