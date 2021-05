All Tomorrow’s Parties was founded in 2000, with Mogwai invited to curate the line-up in the unusual setting of Pontins Holiday Camp, Camber Sands. Since then the festival has expanded across the globe continuing to set itself apart from large corporate events by staying intimate and fan-friendly, whilst influencing countless other festivals along the way. Two special December festival events at Camber Sands will be the last ever UK Holiday Camp festivals – two consecutive weekends under the title The End Of An Era. Weekend 1 is now completely sold out, making Weekend 2 the last chance fans will have to attend this very special festival in it’s original holiday camp home.