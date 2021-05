The Bloomfield-Eastern Greene County Public Library along with The Friends of the Library and Greene County Literacy Coalition will be holding the 8th annual Putt Putt in the Library Fundraiser on Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 to 4:00. Come out and play 18 holes of fun inside the library. We will also have a basketball tournament, with an ongoing contest of the most points in a minute, a trophy and “money chocolate” will be presented at the end of the day. Anyone with Putt Putt score cards under 38 should turn them in for a drawing for the Gold Cup and “money chocolate”. We will have drinks and snacks for purchase at our 19th Hole as well as a silent auction going on. The Friends of the Library will be holding a Huge Book Sale in the Annex with all items at $0.10 each. Come and spend the day at the library with friends, family and some friendly competition. We are still looking for baskets for the Silent Auction, if your business or organization wants to help, please drop off your donation at the library or we can pick it up from you if you are in Greene County. For more information on donations, silent auction baskets or to play Putt Putt call 812-384-4125.