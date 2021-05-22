China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

Very interesting article on AltFi about FinTech unicorns tripling in value this year. Here’s a few selected lines:. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, UK fintechs raised more than $2.9bn in funding, an increase of 331 per cent on the same period in the year before … in June 2020, Checkout.com became one of the first fintechs to triple its valuation, following a $150m Series B fundraising effort. Come January of this year, Checkout.com’s valuation had jumped from the $5.5bn it reached in June 2020, up to $15bn, nearly tripling for the second time … payment infrastructure provider Stripe became the highest valued fintech in the world once again following a $600m raise in March and saw its valuation skyrocket to $95bn, 2.6 times its previous valuation and making it one of the highest valued private companies in the world … similarly, financial API provider Plaid, which recently nixed a $5.3bn takeover deal from Visa, raised fresh capital at a much higher valuation. The fintech’s valuation jumped from $5.3bn to $13.6 in April 2021, two and a half times higher than its previous price tag … Klarna, the biggest buy-now-pay-later fintech in the world is also a member of the elite triple valuation group. The BNPL fintech closed one of the biggest rounds fintech has ever seen earlier on this year, scooping a $1bn funding round in March at a $31bn valuation, just under triple its $10.65bn valuation from its previous raise in September 2020 … another fintech to have tripled its valuation not in the payments space is Wealthsimple. The Canadian investment platform closed a C$750m (£439m) funding round and saw its valuation jump from $1.5bn up to $5bn— a valuation more than 3 times higher.