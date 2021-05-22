Feed the Soul Sundays
Sit back and relax in the stunning surroundings of Three Little Words and the Spirit of Manchester Distillery whilst enjoying a Sunday roast, great wine and innovative cocktails to a live acoustic set from some of Manchester's best up and coming musicians. With a mix of genres, but a focus on soulful tracks, our musicians play 3 sets between 2pm and 5pm, with roasts served from 12-7pm. Distillery tours and guided gin tastings are also available to book throughout the day.www.skiddle.com